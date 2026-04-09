2025-2026 NBA Season Business Analysis Report: Social Media, Sponsorships, Ticket Revenues, League Sponsorship, Kit Suppliers, In-Season Competitions, Patch Partners

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of NBA 2025-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of the NBA 2025-26" report takes a closer look at the most followed sports league in North America.

The report highlights the media rights landscape and sponsorship portfolios of NBA, a long with a comprehensive overview into the team sponsorship market, highlighting Nikes kit supplier contract with the league and all team patch partners.

The report also looks the in-season competitions - namely the NBA Cup, All-Star weekend and Global games series, which generate additional revenue for the league. Social media numbers are also highlighted to help offer popular understanding of and within the league.



New US media rights cycle starting this season worth $6.9 billion. NBA Finals viewership continues to decrease. The league has 63 active sponsors this season. Jersey patch partnership market continues to grow. New York Knicks set to generate the highest revenue from team sponsorship. NBA All-Star game viewership continues to fall, among a change in format this season.

Report Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across one of the biggest sports leagues in the world. It breaks the league down individually but offers strong comparisons against other leading leagues, including the other 'big five' US leagues. Offers a great overview of key revenue streams throughout the league.

Reasons to Buy

Basketball is one of the most popular sport in the world, and the NBA is the biggest league within the sport. The NBA is the most followed sports league in North America, with a growing international fanbase supported by games abroad and a growing roster of top players from around the world competing. The report highlights the key commercial revenue streams for the league and its teams.

Key Highlights

Overview of the market

List of all Media deals

Breakdown of major sponsorship partners

Exclusive kit deal with Nike

Jersey patch market synopsis

In-depth team sponsorship overview

Team profiles

Ticket revenue generated by all 30 teams

In-season competitions including the NBA All-Star weekend, NBA Cup and Global Games

Overview of Social media numbers across the league

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Media Landscape



3. League sponsorship landscape



4. Kit supplier landscape



5. Jersey Patch partnerships



6. Team sponsorship



7. Team profiles



8. Ticket revenue



9. In-season competitions



10. NBA Global Games



11. Social media



12. Appendix



List of Tables

All Home market media rights

Media subscription costs to fans

Number of national TV games

Local media rights

Global media rights

League sponsorship annual value

Kit supplier history

Patch partner values

Deal value and volume for team sponsors

Ticket revenue by team

NBA Cup hosts

NBA Global games history

Social media followers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf7m4m

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