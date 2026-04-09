Christoffer Nyberg to leave Fingrid’s Board

Christoffer Nyberg has resigned as a member of Fingrid’s Board of Directors. His exit from the Board is related to Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company selling its holding of approximately 20 per cent of the shares of Fingrid to the Finnish State and OP Pohjola Kantaverkko Holding Ky. Nyberg acts as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

Fingrid’s Board of Directors will remain quorate after the resignation.

Further information:

Marina Louhija, Secretary of the Board, SVP, Legal Affairs and Sustainability, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 40 519 0627





Fingrid is Finland’s transmission system operator. We secure reliable electricity for our customers and society, and we shape the clean and market-oriented electricity system of the future.

Fingrid delivers. Responsibly.

www.fingrid.fi