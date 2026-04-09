Targeting Offshore Investors Analysis Report 2025-2026: Market Sizing, Booking Centers, Products and Investments, Provider and Channel Preferences

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeting Offshore Investors 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the offshore investment market, providing a comprehensive understanding of the key opportunities and challenges when targeting offshore investors. It explores the preferences of these investors from a range of perspectives, including booking centers, products, providers, and channels. The report also identifies the size of the offshore investment market.



There is a strong correlation between offshore investments and affluence. As a result, lower wealth segments are of little appeal to wealth managers. However, compared to their older peers, millennials and Generation Z hold a greater proportion of their wealth offshore. While lower in liquid assets, more time to accumulate wealth and a higher propensity to hold wealth offshore make younger generations an attractive segment.



Report Scope

31% of mass affluent investors hold deposits or investments abroad, compared to 18.3% among emerging affluents.

HNWs invest an average of 45.1% of their wealth abroad; the US remains the preferred booking center, accounting for 12.1% of offshore holdings as of 2025.

Despite an increasingly united effort by governments to clamp down on tax evasion, there are many legitimate means to achieve tax efficiencies. As a result, tax considerations are a critical driver as to why HNW investors book some proportion of their wealth abroad. Despite this, only two thirds of wealth managers currently offer international tax advice.

Reasons to Buy

Understand how to best promote your offshore proposition.

Review your service offering, and adjust it based on a detailed understanding of the different segments that make up the offshore investment market.

Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on offshore investment drivers across segments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Sizing



2. Booking Center Preferences



3. Targeting



4. Product and Investment Preferences



5. Provider and Channel Preferences



6. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0k00t

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