Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Files Lawsuit Alleging Offshore Gambling Network Targeted and Exploited Minors

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa , with co-counsel Seeger Weiss LLP and The Schenk Law Firm LLP, announced that they have filed a lawsuit (index number not yet assigned) on April 7, 2026, in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on behalf of a young man who alleges he was recruited into illegal online gambling as a minor through a coordinated system involving offshore casino operators, cryptocurrency infrastructure, and influencer-driven marketing.

The complaint alleges that a network of entities operating the online gambling platform Stake.com, along with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, enabled and profited from years of unlawful gambling activity by a New York minor.

“This case is an important first step in holding these gambling platforms accountable,” said Madeline Pendley , lead counsel from Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa. “Gambling addiction in minors is steadily increasing, and it’s not happening by accident. The defendants who design and market these platforms know that if they can entice young people to gamble, they have a customer for life.”

According to the filing, the plaintiff began gambling as early as age 13 after being exposed to gambling content promoted through livestreaming platforms and social media influencers. These promotions, the lawsuit alleges, normalized high-risk gambling behavior and provided instructions on how to bypass geographic restrictions designed to block U.S. users.

The lawsuit further alleges that the defendants operated a coordinated system that:

Targeted underage users through influencer marketing and livestreamed gambling content;

Allowed minors to access offshore gambling platforms using VPN technology;

Facilitated repeated cryptocurrency transactions to fund illegal wagers;

Failed to implement meaningful safeguards despite clear warning signs of underage use.

The lawsuit details the devastating personal impact on the plaintiff, who alleges he suffered severe gambling addiction, financial losses, and long-term psychological harm during his teenage years. According to the complaint, the addiction disrupted his education, strained family relationships, and required intensive, ongoing treatment.

"Our client's adolescence was consumed by an addiction that these defendants engineered and profited from,” said Troy A. Rafferty , shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa. “His education suffered. His family relationships suffered. His mental health suffered. And while he was going through all of that, Stake.com was paying influencers millions of dollars to bring in the next generation of users. This lawsuit is about accountability, and we intend to see it through."

The firms contend that cryptocurrency infrastructure played a central role in enabling the scheme. By converting U.S. dollars into digital assets and facilitating transfers to offshore platforms, the defendants allegedly created a seamless pipeline that bypassed traditional financial safeguards.

The lawsuit brings claims under New York consumer protection laws, as well as common law theories including negligence and gross negligence. The case seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief aimed at stopping the alleged practices.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com