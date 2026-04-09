2026 Top Trends in Snacks and Confectionery: GLP-1 Medications Such as Ozempic has Heightened the Significance of the "Snack As the New Meal" Trend

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Snacks and Confectionery 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report examines new trends that are actively influencing the global market for snacks and confectionery. The growing demand for added functionalities, the perception of snacks as replacements for meals, and the ongoing interest in products that support an active lifestyle are just a few of the factors shaping this new market landscape.



Consumers are increasingly viewing snacks as meal replacements. The rising popularity of GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, has heightened the significance of the "snack as the new meal" trend, as consumers now seek more nutrient-dense options in smaller portions. While the demand for active nutrition snacks remains strong, consumers are scrutinizing products, ingredient lists, and the brands they purchase from more than ever before.

Although added functionality is a widely sought-after product feature, many consumers prefer rich, indulgent options that satisfy their cravings rather than strictly meeting their dietary requirements. The trend of "little sweet treats" emphasizes choosing products that provide enjoyment and relaxation rather than solely offering added benefits.



Report Scope

While nutritional value and functionality are key, buyers do not want to compromise on taste.

Simple ingredient lists and clean formulas appeal more than overcomplicated products, even if they are highly functional.

Buyers seek ethical solutions, as brand actions and sustainable strategies are becoming new purchasing criteria.

Reasons to Buy

Learn about new market trends in the snacks and confectionery markets.

Understand consumers' motivation for choosing snacks as meal replacements. Discover the phenomenon of the "little sweet treat" trend.

Explore how brands are addressing the growing interest in GLP-1 medications by launching products that support GLP-1 users' needs.

Key Topics Covered:

A Snack as the New Meal

Added Functionality Snacks

A "Little Sweet Treat"

Next-Gen Formulas

Active Snacks

Companies Featured

Coop

McDonalds

KFC

Cadbury

M&S

Nature Valley

Khloud

Wedel

Oreo

Divine Chocolate

Hershey's

David

Trek

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11y6h5

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