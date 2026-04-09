UltiSim launches Data Fusion Plane, bringing optimal AI infrastructure to mid-market enterprise and government market

New platform provides systems-of-systems infrastructure, enabling organizations to understand what’s happening inside their AI deployments

Secure, turnkey infrastructure built for data sovereignty, keeping mid-size organizations’ data fully in their control while avoiding vendor lock-in

Data Fusion Plane architecture incorporates AI applications and digital twins

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSim Inc., an enterprise AI infrastructure and digital twin company, today introduced the UltiSim Data Fusion Plane, an artificial intelligence infrastructure for mid-size enterprise and government customers. The platform, based on data sovereignty principles, enables mid-market organizations to become fully operational in AI without surrendering control of their data or locking in with technology and cloud vendors.

Maintaining control of organizational data in an era of rapidly expanding AI capabilities is becoming an imperative for corporate, government, defense, and healthcare entities of all sizes. Sovereign AI is one of the biggest technology needs for enterprises and governments, according to McKinsey, which estimates 30-40% of AI spending by 2030 could be influenced by sovereignty requirements.1 Despite broad concerns about data governance and security in the age of AI, organizations lack options for keeping data fully within their control, even when using secure cloud-based infrastructure.

The UltiSim Data Fusion Plane solves this challenge by allowing mid-market organizations to connect, transform, and access disparate and siloed data across the enterprise for AI applications – without any data ever leaving the firewall.

“When organizations have a complex system to begin with, then add AI to it, it’s really hard for them to understand everything that’s happening with their data,” said Richard Boyd, UltiSim CEO and co-founder. “We bring that understanding to give them transparency, sovereignty, and the ability to make the most of AI. UltiSim’s Data Fusion Plane is the result of eight years of experience implementing AI while maintaining data control, transparency, and security.”

UltiSim Data Fusion Plane capabilities

The Data Fusion Plane is a sovereign AI operating system that expands organizations’ AI capabilities by securely plugging directly into existing files and systems. The platform is designed on principles of compound AI, bringing a full scope of generative (reasoning and language) and symbolic (rules) AI along with RAG (retrieval-augmented generation). It enables:

Data sovereignty: Data remains under an organization’s control, governed by its rules.

No data lake required: Leave your data where it is. The Data Fusion Plane integrates data by permissions and prepares it for secure AI processing.

Vendor lock-in avoidance: Enterprise and government customers can build a portable, future-proof infrastructure independent of hyperscalers and cloud platforms.

Faster security compliance: Built-in transparency and compliance tools allow organizations to achieve SOC-2, FIPS 140-3, and other security standards in a fraction of the time typically spent.

Knowledge retention: Organizational memory is captured and protected.



The Data Fusion Plane operating system employs neural knowledge graphs, mapping actual relationships between data points. It also includes an advanced RAG engine with vector mapping for precise context across disparate data. The platform is based on a foundation of AI, machine learning, simulation and modeling, and digital twin technologies developed by UltiSim and its predecessor companies, all led by Boyd, over the past two decades.

Available now, the extensible platform enables a full range of AI applications, agents, and digital twins. UltiSim hands over the “digital keys” to the customer’s engineering team and provides training on the company’s open API, enabling teams to manage, maintain, and expand digital twins autonomously. Deployments can be completed in as little as 90 days.

Customer perspective

“The UltiSim Data Fusion Plane is really powerful,” said Vir Thanvi, vice president at ERT, a solutions company supporting government customers across space, defense, and national security from orbit to outcomes. “Having a completed, common operating picture of everything involved in sensor collection and production of data is immensely valuable.”

About UltiSim

UltiSim gives organizations full control of their data to make the most of AI. The company's platform helps corporate, defense, government, healthcare, and academic organizations turn private data into the fuel that powers AI-era applications – without the data ever leaving the firewall. The UltiSim Data Fusion Plane lets organizations connect, transform, and access disparate and siloed data across the enterprise, enabling AI intelligent agents, digital twins, and a full range of applications for the AI era. Backed by two decades’ experience in modeling and simulation, UltiSim’s sovereign AI approach gives organizations control over their own information assets. Learn more at www.ultisim.com .

1 "Sovereign AI: Building ecosystems for strategic resilience and impact,” McKinsey & Co., March 3, 2026.

Media Contact: Kyle Marshall, kyle.marshall@ultisim.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7ea56e4-7564-4774-8279-cf4e691001d3