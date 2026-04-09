GLP-1 Market Innovation Landscape Report 2026: Sales Forecast to Rise from $76 Billion in 2025 to $162 Billion by 2031 - Analysis of Retail and Brand Food and Drinks That are Meeting Consumer Demand

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: GLP-1 Innovation Landscape 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an analysis of the key GLP-1-driven retail and brand food and drinks innovation that are meeting consumer demand in this space.



GLP 1 drugs use (e.g., Ozempic, Wegovy) is rapidly expanding beyond treatments for diabetes and into mainstream weight management because they are effective at increasing satiety and reducing food intake, resulting in rapid weight loss. Usage is surging with global GLP-1 drug sales forecast to rise from $76 billion in 2025 to $162 billion by 2031.

GLP-1 drugs change eating behavior, with users preferring smaller portions and nutrient-dense foods to supplement their reduced dietary intake. Retailers are moving fastest with new innovation in "GLP 1 friendly" food and ready meal ranges, formulated with high protein, high fiber, with balanced nutrient and vitamin content. Brands are reevaluating existing product formulations to boost GLP-1 friendly ingredients.



Report Scope

GLP-1 adoption is accelerating and becoming a major demand driver: Use is rising quickly, with the global market projected to grow from $76 billion (2025) to $161.9 billion (2031). GLP-1 pills will expand access, but injectables remain the main growth engine.

Food needs are shifting because GLP-1 changes eating behavior: Users eat less, feel full faster, and can be more sensitive to rich foods-creating demand for smaller, nutrient-dense portions that still deliver nutrition.

The side effects of GLP-1 drug use (nausea/constipation/diarrhea) open up space for tolerability-supporting products, particularly those with higher-fiber ingredients.

Retailers are moving faster in this space than brands with explicit GLP-1 ranges: UK retailers have launched "GLP-1 friendly" lines (portion-controlled, high protein/fiber, lower calorie, added micronutrients), setting a template for the market.

Brands are mostly taking a cautious approach: many manufacturers are quietly aligning with the needs of GLP-1 users (protein, nutrient density, smaller portions) rather than overtly targeting them.

Reasons to Buy

Understand how big the GLP-1-driven opportunity is, why it matters-and how fast it is scaling with a clear view of adoption and revenue momentum, to help size the commercial opportunity, inspire innovation ideas, and prioritize markets.

Discover who is most interested in GLP-I formulated food and drinks, what their formulation requirements are, and how this leads to concrete innovation opportunities.

Deep dive into what retailers are doing right now and why it matters-the playbook behind "Jab-uary" launches, how to present key on-pack messages to convert interest into sales, and what this signals for brands.

Understand what winning products need to deliver, where the whitespace is, why "real food" cues matter-and how to use portion control as part of final product delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Overview

GLP-1 Agonists Explained

GLP-1 GB and US User Numbers

GLP-1 Global Market Forecasts

GLP-1 Wegovy Pill Forecasts

Social Media Analytics

"Weight Management" Product Sales Forecasts

2. What are the Consumer Drivers?



3. Retail Innovation



4. Brand Innovation



5. GLP-1 Innovation

Companies Featured

Ocado

Press Healthfoods

Greggs

Tesco

Novo Nordisk

Slimfast

Cadbury

Kroger

Walmart

Target

Morrisons

Applied Nutrition

M&S

ASDA

COOP

ALDI

Iceland

Nestle

Danone

The Gym Kitchen

Conagra Brands

DMC Foods

Weight Watchers

Slimming World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlwdx0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.