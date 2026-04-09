Primech AI Secures Government Collaboration for Hytron Autonomous Cleaning Robot Deployment in Singapore Schools

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the deployment of its Hytron autonomous bathroom cleaning robots in a multi-storey school environment. The project represents a significant commercial milestone for autonomous cleaning solutions in facility management.

Primech AI was selected as one of the finalists of the Innovation Challenge by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) launched on the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Open Innovation Platform1. The challenge sought a solution to enhance cleaning of toilet facilities in multi-storey school buildings to reduce reliance on manpower and enhance cleaning efficiency, while overcoming existing infrastructure limitations. Primech AI was awarded prize funding for prototype development and pilot testing.

Hytron is a fully autonomous, AI-powered bathroom cleaning robot designed to revolutionise hygiene in high-traffic facilities. With advanced 3D-cleaning capabilities and electrolysed water technology, Hytron ensures consistent, high-quality cleaning while significantly reducing manual labor. The latest model features the cutting-edge NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super — a compact yet powerful System-on-Module (SoM) built for advanced-edge AI and robotics. This integration enables exceptional energy efficiency, real-time data processing, and intelligent navigation, making Hytron a highly scalable and future-ready solution for smart facility management.

As part of the 12-month pilot programme, Primech AI will deploy one Hytron unit at Dunman High School. The pilot aims to address key operational challenges in public facilities, including labor shortages and maintenance of consistent standards of cleanliness. Hytron's capabilities include autonomous navigation in confined spaces, scheduled cleaning cycles with real-time monitoring, electrolysed water disinfection protocols, and autonomous charging operations, positioning the technology for broader commercial adoption across healthcare, transportation, and commercial real estate sectors. This would be continuous to reinforce Hytron as one of the first movers in national-scale autonomous cleaning in Singapore while we pursuit international opportunities in parallel.

"This collaboration represents significant validation of our technology readiness for infrastructure deployment," said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. “We are proud to work with forward-thinking government partners in paving the way for AI-enabled cleaning across Singapore and beyond.”

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg

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1 IMDA’s OIP helps corporates diagnose their business challenges and crowd-source for innovative digital solutions from start-ups, technology providers, and research institutes. Calls on the OIP are launched three times a year.