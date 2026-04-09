LNG Liquefaction Industry Report 2026: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Plants 2020-2030

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Liquefaction Industry, 2026-2030: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to more than double between 2026 and 2030 fueled by rising natural gas demand as it serves as a transition fuel between higher-emitting fossil fuels and renewables.
Additional momentum will come from Europe's ongoing shift away from Russian gas, strong natural gas demand growth across Asia, robust pipeline of projects in the US, and continued technological improvements that lower costs and improve project and operational efficiencies.
Report Scope
- LNG liquefaction capacity data from 2020 to 2030, including train size (as of 2025), contracted and non-contracted capacity data (for 2026 to 2030)
- LNG liquefaction capacity additions (for both new build and expansion projects) at the global as well as the regional level by key countries for 2026 to 2030
- Capital expenditure outlook of liquefaction plants (for both new build and expansion projects) at the global as well as the regional level by key countries and companies for 2026 to 2030
- Provides key details such as plant name, operator name, and plant status for all active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction plants globally in a separate Excel for 2020 to 2030
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction plants globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the liquefaction industry
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of capacity data
- Assess key liquefaction LNG plant data of your competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Total LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region
- Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plant Expansions by Region and Key Countries
- Regional Comparisons Based on Liquefaction Capacity and Train Size
- Regional Comparisons based on Contracted and Non-Contracted LNG Supply
- Top 10 Planned and Announced Liquefaction Plants
02. Global LNG Liquefaction Capital Expenditure Outlook
- New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquefaction Plants by Region
- Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Countries and Key Companies
03. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations
- Key Project Announcements
- Stalled and Cancelled Projects
04. North America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in North America by Key Countries
- North America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries
- North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies
05. FSU LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the FSU by Key Countries
- FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries
- FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies
06. Africa LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Africa by Key Countries
- Africa - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries
- Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies
07. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries
- Middle East - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries
- Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies
08. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Oceania by Key Countries
- Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries
- Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies
09. South America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in South America by Key Countries
- South America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries
- South America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies
10. Asia LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Asia by Key Countries
- Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries
- Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies
11. LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook of Other Regions
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the Caribbean by Key Countries
- LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Europe by Key Countries
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nakdc
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