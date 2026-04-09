LNG Liquefaction Industry Report 2026: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Plants 2020-2030

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Liquefaction Industry, 2026-2030: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to more than double between 2026 and 2030 fueled by rising natural gas demand as it serves as a transition fuel between higher-emitting fossil fuels and renewables.

Additional momentum will come from Europe's ongoing shift away from Russian gas, strong natural gas demand growth across Asia, robust pipeline of projects in the US, and continued technological improvements that lower costs and improve project and operational efficiencies.



Report Scope

LNG liquefaction capacity data from 2020 to 2030, including train size (as of 2025), contracted and non-contracted capacity data (for 2026 to 2030)

LNG liquefaction capacity additions (for both new build and expansion projects) at the global as well as the regional level by key countries for 2026 to 2030

Capital expenditure outlook of liquefaction plants (for both new build and expansion projects) at the global as well as the regional level by key countries and companies for 2026 to 2030

Provides key details such as plant name, operator name, and plant status for all active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction plants globally in a separate Excel for 2020 to 2030

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction plants globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the liquefaction industry

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of capacity data

Assess key liquefaction LNG plant data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook

Key Highlights

Total LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region

Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plant Expansions by Region and Key Countries

Regional Comparisons Based on Liquefaction Capacity and Train Size

Regional Comparisons based on Contracted and Non-Contracted LNG Supply

Top 10 Planned and Announced Liquefaction Plants

02. Global LNG Liquefaction Capital Expenditure Outlook

New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquefaction Plants by Region

Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Countries and Key Companies

03. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations

Key Project Announcements

Stalled and Cancelled Projects

04. North America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in North America by Key Countries

North America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries

North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies

05. FSU LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the FSU by Key Countries

FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries

FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies

06. Africa LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Africa by Key Countries

Africa - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries

Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies

07. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries

Middle East - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries

Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies

08. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Oceania by Key Countries

Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries

Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies

09. South America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in South America by Key Countries

South America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries

South America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies

10. Asia LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Asia by Key Countries

Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Plants by Key Countries

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Key Companies

11. LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook of Other Regions

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in the Caribbean by Key Countries

LNG Liquefaction Capacity in Europe by Key Countries

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nakdc

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