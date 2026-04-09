TruStage® Named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2026

MADISON, Wis., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage®, a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2026 for the 4th consecutive year. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. It is based on an independent survey of more than 18,000 consumers who evaluated companies with whom they had personal experience.

“TruStage exists to help make brighter financial futures accessible to everyone, including offering insurance and financial protection when people need it most throughout life’s stages,” said Terrance Williams, President and CEO of TruStage. “This ranking affirms what we believe: People shouldn’t have to choose between quality or service to find coverage they can afford. We’re committed to delivering a best-in-class experience, no matter the budget.”

The award list has been categorized into five insurance types: Auto, Homeowners, Renters, Permanent Life, and Term Life. The survey considered customers’ overall recommendations, their general satisfaction, their loyalty, and the six subdimensions: Advice, Customer Service, Price/Performance, Transparency, Digital Services, and Damage/Benefit Service. This recognition honors the most trusted, innovative, and high-performing insurers across the nation.

TruStage is the no. 4 issuer of individual life insurance by total policy count in the United States, according to the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), the largest trade association supporting the insurance and related financial services industry. TruStage has provided a broad range of insurance products to middle-market consumers for more than 90 years, including whole and term life, auto, home and payment protection on loans.

This recognition applies to TruStage member insurers.

About TruStage

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com .

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

TruStage® is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705. © TruStage

CONTACT

Leah Huibregtse

608.665.6268

leah.huibregtse@TruStage.com