W.A. Rasic Construction Completes Pipeline Installation Project Near Picacho Peak, Arizona

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.A. Rasic Construction Company has completed a major pipeline installation project near Picacho Peak, Arizona, further demonstrating its ability to deliver complex infrastructure in challenging field conditions.

The Picacho Peak Pipeline Installation project involved the construction of approximately three miles of pipeline through desert terrain alongside an active rail corridor. The work required careful coordination, precise sequencing, and disciplined execution to maintain safety and efficiency within a constrained project environment.

“This project is a good example of the kind of work W.A. Rasic is built to do ,” said Len Kody, Marketing & Communications Manager at W.A. Rasic Construction. “It combined scale, coordination, and real field complexity in a demanding environment, and our crews executed it with the kind of focus and discipline that work as this requires.”

The project scope included long linear pipeline installation supported by trenchless construction methods, including horizontal directional drilling (HDD), as well as controlled pipe handling and placement across varying terrain. Crews operated in close proximity to active rail operations, requiring continuous communication, planning, and adherence to strict safety protocols.

Working conditions added another layer of complexity, with crews navigating remote desert access, variable ground conditions, and logistical constraints associated with transporting and staging long pipe sections. Multi-crew coordination played a central role in maintaining steady progress across the corridor while minimizing disruptions to surrounding infrastructure.

Visual documentation from the project highlights the scale and environment of the work, including aerial drone footage of the installation corridor, ground-level views of pipe handling operations, and equipment working against the backdrop of the Arizona desert and surrounding mountain landscape.

The successful completion of the Picacho Peak Pipeline Installation project reflects W.A. Rasic Construction’s continued focus on delivering infrastructure solutions that require strong field execution, detailed planning, and adaptability in complex environments.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Long Beach, W.A. Rasic Construction has built a reputation as a leading heavy civil and underground utility contractor. With decades of experience across water, wastewater, energy, and transportation infrastructure, the company continues to deliver projects that support essential systems and long-term regional development.



About W.A. Rasic Construction Company

W.A. Rasic Construction Company , founded in 1978 by Walter A. Rasic, Sr., is a leading utility contractor specializing in underground construction, water, wastewater, power, communication, gas & oil, and heavy civil infrastructure. With over 45 years of experience, W.A. Rasic Construction is trusted by both public agencies and private sector clients across the Western United States for its commitment to quality and long-term partnerships, building a reputation for safety, reliability, and excellence.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68750928-f529-4239-b8f6-b2178da35f05