Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia Launches CCP Now, a Specialized Cardiac Walk-In Facility in Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia (CCP), the region’s leading cardiology practice, today announced the grand opening of CCP Now, a cardiac walk-in facility located at 760 W. Sproul Road, Suite 200, Springfield, PA. Serving Delaware County, the new facility delivers prompt evaluation and treatment for patients with urgent but non-life-threatening heart-related symptoms, offering a focused alternative to hospital emergency departments.

CCP Now fills a critical gap in local care by providing immediate access to board-certified cardiologists and advanced diagnostic services in an outpatient setting. The facility is designed for individuals experiencing symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations who need timely attention without the delays often associated with emergency rooms.

“CCP Now gives patients a faster, more direct path to expert cardiac care when it matters most,” said Val Penders, CRNP, spokesperson for Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia. “By caring for appropriate cardiac cases outside of the hospital, we can better serve patients while allowing emergency departments to prioritize the most critical, life-threatening situations.”

By diverting select cardiac concerns from emergency rooms, CCP Now helps ease strain on hospital systems and improves efficiency across the local healthcare landscape. Patients benefit from specialized care in a setting built specifically for urgent heart needs, while hospitals are better positioned to manage complex emergencies.

"Many cardiac symptoms require prompt evaluation, but not every situation warrants a trip to the emergency room, and not every patient has availability for an urgent office visit,” said Dr, Rob Scherr, cardiologist at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia. “CCP Now allows us same-day assessment of patients. We can quickly perform necessary cardiac testing on site, and determine the safest next steps for care, all in an environment designed specifically for heart patients.”

CCP Now also provides streamlined evaluation and coordinated follow-up through CCP’s established network of cardiology providers. This integrated model supports continuity of care, keeps high-quality cardiac services close to home, and reduces delays in diagnosis and treatment.

About Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia

Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia (CCP) is one of the largest and most respected cardiology practices in the Philadelphia region, managed by Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), a portfolio company of the private equity firm Varsity Healthcare Partners. With a dedicated team of highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers, CCP is committed to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered cardiovascular care. The practice offers a full range of diagnostic, interventional, and preventive services across multiple locations, utilizing the latest medical technology and treatment protocols to ensure the highest standard of care for all patients. CCP consists of 28 locations, over 80 cardiologists, and 50 advanced practitioners throughout the region.

Media Contact:

Lauren Hepburn

PR Manager, LevLane

630-819-9282

lhepburn@levlane.com