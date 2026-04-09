EL SEPTIMO UNVEILS QUEEN SHEBA “CONQUEST EDITION”

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the overwhelming global success of the original Queen Sheba cigar, El Septimo Geneva proudly announces the release of Queen Sheba “Conquest Edition” — Series II, the next evolution of one of the most talked-about and fastest-selling cigars in the ultra-premium category. The cigar will officially debut at the 2026 PCA Trade Show, where it is expected to be one of the most in-demand releases of the year.

In just over a year since its introduction, Queen Sheba has become a global phenomenon, earning recognition from cigar enthusiasts, retailers, and leading publications as one of the most memorable cigars ever experienced. Its reputation was built on exceptional flavor, flawless construction, and a uniquely smooth, aromatic profile that resonated immediately with consumers across the United States and international markets. Retailers saw rapid turnover, repeat demand, and strong customer loyalty—making Queen Sheba not just a successful release, but a proven commercial performer.

Building on this success, El Septimo now introduces Series II – Conquest Edition, a completely new blend in a Toro format (6 x 54), designed to deliver an even more powerful, complex, and refined smoking experience. This is not a continuation—it is a step forward, created to meet the growing demand from retailers and consumers who have been asking for the next chapter of Queen Sheba.

Inspired by the legendary Queen of Sheba—one of the most powerful and captivating figures in history—the cigar embodies intelligence, beauty, strength, and presence. This identity is not told—it is experienced. From the first draw, the cigar reveals a rich, evolving profile of cocoa, roasted coffee, spice, and subtle sweetness, delivering a smooth, balanced, and unforgettable finish that defines the El Septimo standard.

Presented in luxury packaging designed to command attention at retail, the Conquest Edition is engineered not only for performance, but for visibility and demand generation on the shelf. Every element—from blend to presentation—has been developed with one objective: to create immediate consumer interest and fast sell-through.

A PRODUCT BUILT FOR RETAIL SUCCESS

Proven brand with strong global demand

New blend designed to drive repeat purchases

Premium Toro size (6 x 54) — one of the most requested formats

Luxury packaging that elevates in-store presentation

This is a cigar your customers already trust—and are waiting for. “The success of Queen Sheba showed us what the market truly wants—quality, identity, and experience,” said Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo. “With the Conquest Edition, we have delivered a cigar that not only meets that expectation, but raises it. This is a product built to perform.”

With anticipation already building ahead of PCA 2026, retailers are strongly encouraged to secure allocations early, as initial production is expected to move quickly across global markets. You can purchase the latest release upon its launch here: https://el-septimo.com/shop/cigars/empress-sheba-toro/

About El Septimo

El Septimo Geneva is one of the world’s fastest-growing ultra-premium cigar companies, redefining the cigar industry through innovation, precision, and uncompromising quality. Since its acquisition in 2020 by entrepreneur Zaya Younan, the company has experienced extraordinary global expansion and today operates in over 50 countries and more than 2,054 cities worldwide, making it one of the most widely distributed luxury cigar brands in the world. El Septimo offers a portfolio of over 60 distinct cigar blends, and in just a few short years has introduced more than 40 new cigars, each developed with a level of creativity and technical precision unmatched in the industry.

What truly differentiates El Septimo is its fully integrated luxury approach—the company not only produces some of the finest cigars in the world, but also designs and manufactures a complete ecosystem of cigar accessories, including cutters, lighters, humidors, ashtrays, and luxury carrying cases, positioning itself as the only cigar brand operating at the level of a global luxury house. Backed by the strength of the $7.5 billion private investment group, Younan Company, El Septimo combines scale, innovation, and financial power to lead the next generation of premium cigars. Its products and rapid rise have been recognized and featured by some of the world’s most influential luxury publications, consistently highlighting El Septimo as the fastest-growing ultra-premium cigar company and a creator of some of the most sought-after cigars in the world today.

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