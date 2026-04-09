Catholic Imprint Honors Pope Leo XIV with Two Jerseys — With a Donation from Every Sale Going to Catholic Charities

Chicago, ILLINOIS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Catholic-owned company based outside Chicago has released two jerseys honoring Pope Leo XIV — the first American-born Pope in the history of the Catholic Church — with a donation from every sale supporting Catholic Charities. The Pope Leo XIV Baseball Jersey and the Pope Leo XIV Soccer Jersey are handcrafted in Chicago and available at PopeJersey.com.

The Original Pope Leo Baseball and Soccer Jersey Collection by Catholic Imprint

The soccer jersey is timed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, running June 11 through July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico — the first World Cup on American soil in 32 years, held in the year the first American Pope leads the Church. The baseball jersey marks the United States' 250th anniversary, released in a year that carries rare significance for both the country and the Catholic faithful worldwide.

Each jersey bears Pope Leo XIV's personal coat of arms, the Vatican flag, and the Augustinian emblem on the sleeve — honoring his decades of service as a member of the Order of Saint Augustine.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago is among the organizations benefiting from jersey sales.

"Together with Cardinal Blase J. Cupich and the Catholic Church in Chicago and around the world, we celebrate Chicago's own, Pope Leo XIV, and his dedication to serving the vulnerable. We are grateful, every day, for the vast network of partners whose compassion and generosity enable us to witness mercy and hope to our neighbors who are most in need." — Colleen Kennedy, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Catholic Charities

For Catholic Imprint, the jerseys are as much an act of devotion as a product launch.

"The first American Pope leading the Church in the year of the FIFA World Cup and America's 250th anniversary — we wanted to make something that reflects how historic this moment truly is, and make sure every sale does some good in the communities Pope Leo XIV has spent his life serving." — JP Kaplan, Co-Founder, Catholic Imprint

The jerseys are also available as a fundraising vehicle for parishes, Catholic schools, and nonprofit organizations. Groups can order customized versions featuring their own logo and branding on the sleeve — creating a keepsake that represents their community alongside their faith. Catholic Imprint also offers faith-based resources and fully customizable fundraising products for organizations of any size.

Catholic Imprint also recently launched the America 250 Heritage Baseball Jersey, commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary — available alongside the Pope Leo XIV collection at PopeJersey.com.

Catholic Imprint Family at the Pope Leo Celebration in Chicago

About Catholic Imprint

Catholic Imprint is a family-run evangelization ministry headquartered in the southwest Chicago suburbs, dedicated to supporting the global Catholic community through high-quality, affordable, and fully customizable faith-based resources. From prayer cards, banners, and apparel to virtually any custom item needed by a diocese, parish, ministry, school, or nonprofit — Catholic Imprint provides solutions designed to evangelize and support mission-driven work. All products are designed in-house and made in the USA, ensuring quick turnaround times and exceptional quality. Founded in 2023 by J.P. Kaplan, a 22-year corporate sector veteran, Catholic Imprint began as a family ministry with a mission to make Catholic resources more accessible and to assist faith-based organizations in their evangelization and fundraising efforts. Catholic Imprint also produces the Original Pope Leo XIV Baseball, Soccer, and Football Jerseys — honoring the first American pope, a born-and-raised in Chicago's South-side — available at popejersey.com. To learn more, visit catholicimprint.com.

Press Inquiries

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https://www.catholicimprint.com

Plainfield, Illinois 60585