Large Caliber Ammunition Market to Reach $39.36 Billion by 2031

Delray Beach, FL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Large Caliber Ammunition Market by Artillery (130 MM, 155 MM), Tank (105 MM, 120 MM, 125 MM), Mortar (60 MM, 81 MM, 120 MM), Naval (57 MM, 76 MM, 127 MM), Rocket (70 MM, 122 MM), End User, Guidance, Component - Global Forecast to 2031" is expected to grow from USD 18.23 billion in 2026 to USD 39.36 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.6%. Increasing procurement and sustained large-caliber ammunition by armed forces for long-range fire support is driving growth in the market.

The large-caliber ammunition market is driven by increased defense spending and artillery modernization programs in many countries. Governments are spending more to improve long-range firepower, refill stockpiles, and maintain combat readiness. Conflicts and security concerns are increasing the use of large-caliber ammunition in military operations. Regular training exercises and the need to replace used and aging artillery ammunition are also supporting steady demand for large-caliber ammunition worldwide.

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Major Key Players in the Large Caliber Ammunition Industry:

BAE Systems (UK),

Nammo AS (Norway),

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel),

Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and

Northrop Grumman (US)

Large Caliber Ammunition Market Segmentation:

By guidance, the non-guided segment is projected to account for the largest market share.

Non-guided ammunition holds the largest share by guidance type in the large-caliber ammunition market, mainly because it is widely used and more cost-effective. Armed forces procure these rounds in large volumes for regular use. Conventional non-guided artillery rounds, such as standard high-explosive shells, are commonly used for area suppression, indirect fire missions, and long-duration combat operations. These munitions are produced in high quantities and can easily work with existing artillery systems, which makes them a practical option for both training and real operations. Also, the unit cost is lower compared to guided variants, so countries can purchase and stockpile them in bulk. This is one of the main reasons why non-guided ammunition continues to dominate the large-caliber ammunition market.

By product, the artillery ammunition segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Artillery ammunition is the fastest-growing segment in the large-caliber ammunition market, mainly because modern military operations now depend more on long-range firepower. The demand for calibers like 105 mm, 130 mm, 155 mm, and 203 mm is increasing, especially for towed and self-propelled artillery systems, which is pushing the segment’s growth. Ongoing conflicts and higher ammunition usage rates have increased overall consumption. Many countries are also building large stockpiles, which is adding to the demand. Along with this, the modernization of artillery platforms and the expansion of domestic production capacities to secure supply are further supporting the fast growth of the artillery ammunition segment in the large caliber market.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the large caliber ammunition market, mainly because defense budgets are rising and security concerns are increasing across the region. Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe have pushed many countries to quickly expand their artillery strength and refill ammunition stockpiles. This has led to higher demand for large-caliber rounds. Several governments in the region are signing big procurement contracts for artillery ammunition and are also investing in expanding domestic production facilities to make supply chains more secure. Along with this, joint defense programs between European countries and increased military training activities are adding to the demand. Because of these reasons, Europe is becoming the fastest-growing regional market for large-caliber ammunition.

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Key Takeaways

The European large-caliber ammunition market accounted for 49.1% of the market in 2025.

The artillery ammunition segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.0%.

The military segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2026 to 2031.

The projectiles and warheads segment is expected to dominate the market.

BAE Systems, Nammo AS, and Elbit Systems Ltd were identified as some of the star players in the large-caliber ammunition market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

NIEWIADÓW POLISH MILITARY GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY has distinguished itself among startups and SMEs by securing a strong foothold in specialized niche areas, underscoring its potential as an emerging market leader.

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