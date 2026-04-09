ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION OF SHARES

London, 9 April 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc (the “LSE”) for 1,512,237 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE.

The New Shares are to satisfy the exercise of share awards under the Company’s employee performance share plans and will rank pari passu with existing issued shares.

Subject to approval from the LSE, the New Shares are expected to be admitted on 10 April 2026. Subject to share buybacks, the Company will have 242,275,497 ordinary shares in issue. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 207 404 5959 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com





ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

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