A Tiny Being in Moonlight Shares Light and Comfort to Lonely Hearts

Charleston, SC, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High above the clouds, in a cloak of moonlight, flies a tiny but mighty being known as the Star Grabber. Hailing from Glimmeron, a magical world filled with stardust oceans and singing starfish, her mission is both simple and profound: to share light with those who feel sad or alone. When a child's heart is heavy with loneliness, the Star Grabber appears, bringing comfort and warmth with a gentle whisper and a sweet song. This enchanting tale, The Star Grabber, is a soothing bedtime story that celebrates kindness, connection, and the magic of sharing one's light with the world.



As the Star Grabber flits through the night sky, she gathers twinkling stars, sprinkling them like magic dust to illuminate the hearts of those in need. Each page of The Star Grabber invites young readers to embrace their inner light and understand that they are never truly alone. Filled with wonder and gentle wisdom, this delightful story encourages children to dream and believe in the power of compassion.



Tom Ragland structures the narrative with whimsical charm, making it a perfect bedtime read. Themes explored in The Star Grabber include:



- The importance of kindness and connection

- The magic of sharing one's light

- Overcoming loneliness and sadness

- Embracing inner strength and hope

- The beauty of friendship and support



The Star Grabber reminds us that everyone carries a little light inside, says Tom Ragland. Join the Star Grabber on her heartwarming journey, where every whisper and song brings joy and hope. What adventures await as she spreads her light across the world?



The Star Grabber is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Instagram: tomragland_

About the Author: Tom Ragland writes from the quiet corners of Vermont. Inspired by the vivid landscapes of nighttime dreams, Tom weaves narratives that explore the surreal and the profound. When not at the writing desk or running a local business, Tom can be found sharing the gift of music with friends at area assisted living facilities, believing that a good melody—much like a good story—has the power to bridge any gap.

Media Contact: tragland@harrisonrush.com

Available for interviews: Author, Tom Ragland

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