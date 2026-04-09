Enabli Health to Showcase Allied Health Support Solutions at Leading Conferences this Spring

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabli Health , an innovative service focused on solving healthcare’s growing allied health shortages, is excited to announce its participation in several of healthcare’s most prominent conferences this spring. Across each event, Enabli Health will connect with healthcare leaders to highlight its approach to strengthening care teams through allied health role support.

As medical practices continue to navigate staffing shortages, rising administrative demands, and increasing pressure to improve patient outcomes, Enabli Health is focused on helping organizations operate more efficiently by supporting care teams with trained allied health professionals. This model enables providers to work at the top of their license while ensuring patients receive consistent, high-quality support throughout their care journey.

This spring, Enabli Health, along with the full HealthChannels family of brands, will exhibit at the following conferences:





The Medical Group Management Association’s (MGMA) Operations Conference at booth #12, taking place in Charlotte, NC, from April 12-14

The American Medical Group Association’s (AMGA) Annual Conference at booth #302, in Las Vegas, NV, from April 15-18

MGMA’s Private Practice Conference at booth #20, taking place in St. Louis, MO, from May 3-5

The National Rural Health Association’s (NHRA) Annual Rural Health Conference in San Diego, CA, from May 19-22

“Healthcare organizations today are facing a multitude of challenges, from persistent staffing shortages to growing administrative complexity,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Enabli Health. “What we’re seeing across the industry is that traditional staffing models are no longer sufficient to meet these demands. By thoughtfully integrating allied health professionals into both clinical and administrative workflows, practices can create more resilient care teams, improve coordination across the patient journey, and relieve pressure on physicians and core staff.”

Throughout the spring conference season, Enabli Health will engage with medical group executives, practice administrators, and operational leaders to discuss how allied health support can address key challenges across clinical and administrative workflows. The company will share insights into how practices can better utilize roles such as care coordinators, medical assistants, and other support staff to enhance efficiency and improve both patient and provider experiences.

Enabli Health’s solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing practice structures, helping organizations scale without sacrificing quality. By aligning staffing models with evolving patient needs, Enabli Health enables practices to deliver more accessible, coordinated, and effective care.

Enabli Health looks forward to connecting with attendees at each conference and contributing to ongoing conversations about the future of medical practice operations.

For more information about Enabli Health, please visit https://www.enablihealth.com/ . Stay updated on the latest news and developments by following HealthChannels on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , or X .

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