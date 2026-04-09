Global Noninvasive Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $165.2 Billion by 2030 as Liquid Biopsy, AI-Enabled Screening and Multi-Cancer Detection Tests Transform Oncology

Boston, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global noninvasive cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow from $112.8 billion in 2024 to $165.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, according to a new report from BCC Research.

The report, Noninvasive Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets, provides comprehensive analysis of the imaging technologies, liquid biopsy platforms, biomarker-based assays and AI-enabled diagnostic tools reshaping how cancer is detected, monitored and managed worldwide.

Key Findings

The global noninvasive cancer diagnostics market will reach $165.2 billion by 2030 , growing at a 6.6% CAGR from a 2024 base of $112.8 billion — driven by rising cancer prevalence, the rapid adoption of liquid biopsy technologies and the global shift toward early and preventive diagnosis.

, growing at a 6.6% CAGR from a 2024 base of $112.8 billion — driven by rising cancer prevalence, the rapid adoption of liquid biopsy technologies and the global shift toward early and preventive diagnosis. North America leads with 40.4% market share , reflecting the region's advanced diagnostic infrastructure, strong payer reimbursement frameworks, leading position in clinical genomics and high healthcare R&D spending.

, reflecting the region's advanced diagnostic infrastructure, strong payer reimbursement frameworks, leading position in clinical genomics and high healthcare R&D spending. Liquid biopsy technologies are accelerating clinical and commercial momentum. Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, exosome-based assays and other minimally invasive biomarker approaches are enabling real-time cancer detection and treatment monitoring without invasive tissue biopsies.

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, exosome-based assays and other minimally invasive biomarker approaches are enabling real-time cancer detection and treatment monitoring without invasive tissue biopsies. AI-enabled diagnostics and digital pathology are enhancing accuracy, speed and personalization , with automated image interpretation and advanced analytical platforms improving diagnostic outcomes while helping address the global shortage of radiologists.

, with automated image interpretation and advanced analytical platforms improving diagnostic outcomes while helping address the global shortage of radiologists. Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests are emerging as a transformative technology , with platforms capable of screening for multiple cancer types from a single blood draw — potentially revolutionizing population-scale cancer screening.

, with platforms capable of screening for multiple cancer types from a single blood draw — potentially revolutionizing population-scale cancer screening. The competitive landscape features established diagnostics leaders and high-growth startups, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Koninklijke Philips, Labcorp, Abbott, Illumina, Siemens Healthineers, Guardant Health, Exact Sciences, Bio-Rad, QIAGEN, and Hologic — alongside emerging companies such as Freenome, Grail, Lucence, Burning Rock Biotech and PrecisionRNA Biotech.

Market Drivers

The noninvasive cancer diagnostics market is propelled by the increasing global burden of cancer, with rising incidence and mortality rates driving demand for earlier, more accessible detection methods. The adoption of liquid biopsy technologies — which enable detection and monitoring through simple blood draws rather than invasive tissue biopsies — is transforming clinical practice. Rising healthcare expenditure and R&D funding are accelerating innovation. And the shift toward early and preventive diagnosis, supported by favorable policy frameworks and payer incentives, is expanding the addressable market for screening technologies.

Investment Considerations

At $165.2 billion by 2030, noninvasive cancer diagnostics represents one of the largest and most strategically important markets in healthcare technology. The convergence of liquid biopsy maturation, AI integration, MCED test development and expanding screening guidelines creates multiple growth vectors. Emerging companies with advanced liquid biopsy platforms and AI-enhanced early screening solutions represent high-growth opportunities, while established imaging and diagnostics leaders offer scale and market access advantages. Key risks include the high cost of advanced diagnostic technologies limiting adoption in price-sensitive markets and the potential for false-positive and false-negative results to affect clinical confidence.

About the Report

Noninvasive Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets delivers comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by cancer type, technology type, end user and geography, competitive intelligence, patent analysis, technology assessment and strategic forecasting through 2030.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/healthcare/noninvasive-cancer-diagnostics-technologies-and-global-markets.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.