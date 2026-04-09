Stellantis N.V. Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, ICT, Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Stellantis N.V. - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its investments and its acquisitions.



Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) was established on January 17, 2021, as a result of the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA N.V.) and Peugeot S.A. (PSA) in which FCA N.V. remained as the surviving company.

Following the merger, FCA N.V. was renamed Stellantis N.V. The automotive company designs, engineers, produces, distributes, and sells vehicles and vehicle components worldwide. Stellantis sells luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, premium vehicles under the Lancia, DS, and Alfa Romeo brands, and sports utility vehicles under the Jeep brand.

It produces several vehicles exclusively for the U.S. and European markets. While Chrysler, Ram, and Dodge are the US brands, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Opel, FIAT, Citroen, and Abarth are the European brands. Apart from producing and selling vehicles, Stellantis offers dealer and retail financing, as well as rental and leasing services through its joint ventures, subsidiaries, and partnerships with third-party financial institutions.



The report provides information and insights into Stellantis' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Stellantis' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Stellantis' Overview

Stellantis' Digital Transformation Strategy

Stellantis' Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Stellantis' Technology Focus

Stellantis' Technology Initiatives

Stellantis' Venture Arm: Stellantis Ventures

Stellantis' Tech Investments

Stellantis' Tech Acquisitions

Stellantis' Tech Ecosystem

Stellantis' ICT Budget and Contracts

Stellantis' Senior Management Team

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For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msl5pe

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