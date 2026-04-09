Saab AB Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, ICT, Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Saab AB - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its investments and its acquisitions.



Saab AB (Saab) offers defence, aerospace, and security solutions to clients in over 100 markets across the world. Its solutions enhance defence capabilities, help protect borders and improve resilience against emerging threats.

Saab operates through five divisions: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The Aeronautics division offers aircraft systems. It is engaged in the research, development, and production of both military and civilian aircraft. Its flagship products are the Gripen fighter aircraft and the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) solution.

The Dynamics division offers missile systems, ground combat systems, camouflage systems for armed forces, and training systems. Its flagship products are the Recoilless Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon, Single-shot and fully disposable AT4 weapon, RBS15 anti-ship missile, and IRIS-T and Meteor air-to-air missiles. The Surveillance division offers sensors and systems that can be easily integrated into naval, ground-based, and airborne platforms.

Its product portfolio includes Airborne Early Warning (AEW) solutions, radars, integrated command and control systems, fire control systems, combat management systems, and transponders. The Kockums business unit offers submarines, surface ships, high-speed combat and patrol boats and autonomous underwater systems. The Combitech division offers solutions for cybersecurity, secure communication and total defence.



The report provides information and insights into Saab's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Saab's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Saab's Overview

Saab's Digital Transformation Strategy

Saab's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Saab's Technology Focus

Saab's Technology Initiatives

Saab's Venture Arm: Stellantis Ventures

Saab's Tech Investments

Saab's' Tech Acquisitions

Saab's Tech Ecosystem

Saab's ICT Budget and Contracts

Saab's Senior Management Team

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For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odxjll

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