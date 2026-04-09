REWE Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025-2026: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, ICT, Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: REWE - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its investments.



REWE Group (REWE) is a Germany-based trade and tourism company with operations spread across the world.

It is organized into several sales lines, including Retail Germany, Retail International, Convenience, DIY Store, Travel and Tourism, and Group Functions. Retail Germany operates thousands of retail stores in Germany under the REWE, PENNY, nahkauf, and Wilhelm Brandenburg brands. Retail International operates thousands of retail stores across the world under the PENNY and BILLA brands.

Convenience operates convenience stores across the world under the Lekkerland, Conway, REWE TO GO and REWE express brands. DIY Store operates DIY stores under the toom Baumarkt and B1 Discount Baumarkt brands. Travel and Tourism operates travel and holiday agencies. Group Functions comprises other brands, such as REWE digital, EHA, and FUR SIE. REWE digital is an IT unit, EHA offers energy to chain store companies in Germany and Austria, and FUR SIE helps its members source products from contract suppliers.



The report provides information and insights into REWE's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into REWE's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments.

Key Topics Covered:

REWE's Overview

REWE's Digital Transformation Strategy

REWE's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

REWE's Technology Focus

REWE's Technology Initiatives

REWE's Tech Investments

REWE's Tech Ecosystem

REWE's ICT Budget and Contracts

REWE's Senior Management Team

REWE's Thematic Scorecard

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For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fbq1x

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