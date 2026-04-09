The Freeman Company Named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year, Earns All Eight Culture Excellence Awards and Industry Recognition for Hospitality

Dallas, TX, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX — April 9, 2026 — The Freeman Company (TFC), a global leader in live events, experiential marketing, and brand experiences, today announced it has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace for the third consecutive year, while also earning all eight 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, along with a Top Workplaces Industry Award for Hospitality.



The USA TODAY Top Workplaces award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. Winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential, research-backed survey conducted by Energage.



"What makes this recognition meaningful isn't just the milestone, it's what it represents," said Janet Dell, CEO of The Freeman Company. "It reflects the voices of our people and the environment we're building together. At The Freeman Company, culture isn't separate from the work, it's what enables us to deliver the kind of experiences our clients depend on."



In addition to its national recognition, The Freeman Company earned all eight Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards::

Innovation — Embedding innovation into the organization and enabling ideas from all levels

Embedding innovation into the organization and enabling ideas from all levels Work-Life Flexibility — Providing meaningful flexibility in how and where employees work

Providing meaningful flexibility in how and where employees work Compensation & Benefits — Offering competitive rewards and demonstrating appreciation

Offering competitive rewards and demonstrating appreciation Leadership — Inspiring confidence in company direction and understanding employee needs

Inspiring confidence in company direction and understanding employee needs Purpose & Values — Aligning daily work to a clear mission and guiding principles

Aligning daily work to a clear mission and guiding principles Professional Development — Investing in growth through tools, mentorship, and opportunities

Investing in growth through tools, mentorship, and opportunities Appreciation — Creating a culture where employees feel recognized and valued

Creating a culture where employees feel recognized and valued Employee Well-Being — Supporting the health, resilience, and well-being of the workforce

In addition, The Freeman Company received the Top Workplaces Industry Award for Hospitality for the second consecutive year.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market”

About The Freeman Company

The Freeman Company (TFC) is a collective of expert brands that deliver complex events, at scale. From global trade shows to flagship events and fan activations, TFC works with leading show organizers, brands, and sports leagues to create these high-stakes moments. TFC's brands include 3D Exhibits, Alford Media, BaAM, Color Gamut, Freeman AV Production, Freeman Events & Exhibit Services, mdg, Sparks, and Studio Blue. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at thefreemancompany.com.

Media Contact: media@thefreemancompany.com