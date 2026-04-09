Kimberly-Clark Corp. Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, ICT, Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Kimberly-Clark Corp. - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Kimberly-Clark) is a US-based multi-national company that produces a wide variety of baby & childcare, adult care, feminine care, professional, and family care products from natural or synthetic materials and fibers.

The company sells its products in more than 175 countries under several brand names, such as Huggies, Scott, Kleenex, Kotex, Poise, Cottonelle, WypAll, Depend, Pull-Ups, Andrex, Intimus, GoodNites, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, and Viva among others. Kimberly-Clark manages and reports its operations through three segments: North America, International Personal Care, and International Family Care and Professional.

The company sells its household products directly to mass merchandisers, supermarkets, drugstores, warehouse clubs, department stores and other retail outlets. It also sells its household products through numerous e-commerce platforms. Products for professional use are sold through distributors and e-commerce platforms.



The report provides information and insights into Kimberly-Clark's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Kimberly-Clark's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Kimberly-Clark's Overview

Kimberly-Clark's Digital Transformation Strategy

Kimberly-Clark's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Kimberly-Clark's Technology Focus

Kimberly-Clark's Technology Initiatives

Kimberly-Clark's Tech Ecosystem

Kimberly-Clark's ICT Budget and Contracts

Kimberly-Clark's Senior Management Team

Kimberly-Clark's Thematic Scorecard

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For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz9xhs

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