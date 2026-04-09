New version of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G has been registered

New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

On 3 April 2026, a new version of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G (hereinafter - the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. This new version of the Company‘s Articles of Association was approved on 27 March 2026 by a decision of the Company’s sole shareholder.

The Articles of Association of Company are published at EPSO-G website.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly controlled companies: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid, and Tetas. EPSO-G and the Group companies also hold Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS shares. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

More information:

Gediminas Petrauskas, EPSO-G Communication partner

Tel.: +370 610 63306, e-mail: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt