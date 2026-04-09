Drone Sensor Market to Surpass USD 3 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Autonomous Flight Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest published report by Mordor Intelligence, the drone sensor market size is projected to grow from USD 1.67 billion in 2025 to USD 1.85 billion in 2026, reaching around USD 3.12 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.95%. Short-term growth is being driven by Remote ID mandates, rising demand in precision agriculture, and ongoing improvements in size, weight, and power (SWaP) of drone platforms. Increased defence spending and commercial investments in autonomous flight continue to support demand, while clearer BVLOS regulations are accelerating adoption. At the same time, technologies like multispectral imaging and onboard edge-AI processing are making sensors more critical, with vendors focusing on integrated, sensor-fusion solutions.

Drone Sensor Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Accelerated miniaturization with improved size, weight, and power (SWaP) efficiency

MEMS-based inertial sensors are becoming highly compact while still delivering near tactical-level performance, making them suitable even for ultra-light drones. Improvements in packaging techniques have helped reduce component size and power consumption, allowing longer flight times without adding battery weight. At the same time, better thermal management materials are being used to maintain accuracy despite the increased heat in smaller designs.

Growing demand for sensor fusion solutions supporting autonomous drone operations

Autonomous drone operations depend on seamless coordination between inertial, visual, and ranging sensors, especially in environments where GPS signals are weak or unavailable. To improve navigation reliability, manufacturers are increasingly adopting integrated sensor suites that combine technologies like IMUs, cameras, and LiDAR, helping reduce development time. At the same time, commercial users are prioritizing redundancy and safety-compliant systems, which is driving demand for advanced, fusion-ready sensor solutions.

Drone Sensor Market Share by Region

North America continues to lead the market, supported by clear regulatory frameworks and strong defence spending. Policies from aviation authorities have provided confidence for investments in compliant drone technologies, while a push for domestic manufacturing has encouraged local production of key sensor components.

In Europe, adoption is progressing steadily as regulatory bodies work toward unified standards for advanced drone operations. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are expanding drone use across energy inspections and border surveillance, with manufacturers also aligning with strict data protection and cybersecurity requirements.

“The drone sensor market is evolving alongside broader UAV adoption, with demand shaped by diverse commercial and operational use cases. Mordor Intelligence follows a consistent review of multiple data sources, enabling a more balanced and comparable view than analyses with limited scope or verification.” Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Drone Sensor Market Segmentation Insights

By Sensor Type

Inertial Sensors (IMU, Gyro, Accelerometer)

Image Sensors

Speed and Distance Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure and Differential Barometric Sensors

Altimeter

Flow Sensors

LiDAR Sensors

Others



By Platform Type

Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL)

Fixed-Wing

Hybrid



By Application

Navigation and Positioning

Collision Avoidance

Aerial Mapping and Surveying

Environmental and Atmospheric Monitoring



Payload Handling and Delivery Assistance

Others (Cinematography, Inspection)



By End-User Industry

Défense and Security

Agriculture and Forestry

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Mining

Consumer

Logistics and Warehousing

Environmental Research and Conservation

Media and Entertainment

Others

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/drone-sensor-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Drone Sensor Companies

Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation



TE Connectivity Corporation

InvenSense (TDK Corporation)

Ouster, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Sparton Corporation

KVH Industries, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

u-blox AG

ams-OSRAM AG

OMNIVISION

LeddarTech Holdings Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Septentrio N.V.

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