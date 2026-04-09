Interest in Anthony Constantino Dwarfs Democrat Frontrunner in NY-21

EDINBURG, N.Y., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pair of dueling stories hit the Daily Gazette on Monday. One crowned Blake Gendebien the king of the Democrat ticket. Another highlighted Constantino’s endorsement by Rudy Giuliani. Within hours, a shocking difference in interest became obvious.

Constantino’s article racked up 568 likes and 373 comments while the feature story about Gendebien acquired 15 likes and 8 comments despite being posted first.

This tracks with other metrics showing Constantino dominating the NY-21 race and becoming a breakaway national star. Google Trends shows search interest for Constantino is more than 10 times Gendebien. Constantino’s web site traffic is also double Gendebien.

Notably, Constantino’s lone Republican opponent has far less web traffic than Gendebien.

An early poll by President Trump’s pollster Tony Fabrizio had Constantino handily beating Gendebien and a recent internal poll by the Constantino campaign confirms the same.

“All metrics are in Constantino’s favor,” said Campaign Manager Lenny Roudik.

The Sticker Mule CEO recently received a glowing endorsement from Rudy Giuliani who claimed “America needs 100 Constantinos.” America’s Mayor went on to say that Constantino very much reminds him of his good friend of 40 years, President Trump.

ABOUT ANTHONY CONSTANTINO

Anthony Constantino is the founder and CEO of Sticker Mule, a global company that is headquartered in New York with over 1,000 employees. He put the Vote for Trump sign atop his tallest factory building after endorsing President Trump to his 5 million customers. He also compiled a 2-1 (2 KOs) professional boxing record after going pro for his 40th birthday.

PRESS CONTACT

Paul Antonelli

518 866 6298

Paul@constantino.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a631bc30-d26a-42e9-b38a-2ea8597f2caa