Europe MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027: 175+ Operators from 53 Countries in the Region

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The directory helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the region. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.



Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest Europe MNO Directory features 178+ operators from 53 countries in the region. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

Anyone Looking to Do Business with MNOs or MVNOs

Network Enablers

Hubbing Partners

Interconnection Usage Providers

Roaming Partners

Handset Manufacturers

Infra Service Providers

Chipset Providers

Core Solutions

Digitalisation Experts

Consultants

4G/5G Specialists

Other Telecom Service Providers

VAS Enablers

Reconciliation Service Providers

MVNOs

AI Companies

Event & Networking Companies

COUNTRIES COVERED IN THE EUROPE MNO DIRECTORY:

Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Jersey

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta. Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

Northern Cyprus

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd6or4

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