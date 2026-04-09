Europe MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027: 175+ Operators from 53 Countries in the Region

The 2026-2027 Europe MNO Directory offers telecom service providers backdoor access to decision-makers in 178+ operators across 53 countries, facilitating new insights and business growth. Over 20 years, it has connected vendors to mobile operators, offering a vast number of management contacts.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The directory helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the region. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.

Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest Europe MNO Directory features 178+ operators from 53 countries in the region. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

  • Anyone Looking to Do Business with MNOs or MVNOs
  • Network Enablers
  • Hubbing Partners
  • Interconnection Usage Providers
  • Roaming Partners
  • Handset Manufacturers
  • Infra Service Providers
  • Chipset Providers
  • Core Solutions
  • Digitalisation Experts
  • Consultants
  • 4G/5G Specialists
  • Other Telecom Service Providers
  • VAS Enablers
  • Reconciliation Service Providers
  • MVNOs
  • AI Companies
  • Event & Networking Companies

COUNTRIES COVERED IN THE EUROPE MNO DIRECTORY:

  • Albania
  • Andorra
  • Armenia
  • Austria
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Guernsey
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Isle of Man
  • Italy
  • Jersey
  • Kosovo
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macedonia
  • Malta. Moldova
  • Monaco
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands
  • Northern Cyprus
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • San Marino
  • Serbia
  • Slovak Republic
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom


For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd6or4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                MNO
                            
                            
                                Mobile Network Operator
                            
                            
                                Mobile Networks
                            
                            
                                Mobile Operator
                            
                            
                                MVNO
                            

                



        


    

        
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