Asia-Pacific MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 - Connect with 194+ Mobile Operators in 53 Countries - A Crucial Resource for Network Enablers, Handset Manufacturers, 5G Specialists

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the region. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.



Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest Asia-Pacific MNO Directory features 194+ operators from 53 countries in the region. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

Anyone Looking to Do Business with MNOs or MVNOs

Network Enablers

Hubbing Partners

Interconnection Usage Providers

Roaming Partners

Handset Manufacturers

Infra Service Providers

Chipset Providers

Core Solutions

Digitalisation Experts

Consultants

4G/5G Specialists

Other Telecom Service Providers

VAS Enablers

Reconciliation Service Providers

MVNOs

AI Companies

Event & Networking Companies

COUNTRIES COVERED

Afghanistan

American Samoa

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

China

Cook Islands

Fiji

French Polynesia

Georgia

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Macau

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nauru

Nepal

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norfolk Island

North Korea

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Samoa

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekv7g

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