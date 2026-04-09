Multitude AG: Mr Jorma Jokela, Receipt of a share-based incentive; Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

09. Apr 2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Mr First name Jorma Last name Jokela

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Multitude AG

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN CH1398992755

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of a share-based incentive; Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.6212 16,135.8644

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.6212 16,135.8644

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

07.04.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

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