Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Heath, Texas

HEATH, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Dallas-area community, Toll Brothers at Bristol Valley, is coming soon to Heath, Texas. Featuring two stunning collections of single-family homes on half-acre and one-acre home sites, this exclusive community offers an exceptional living experience in Rockwall County. Site work is underway and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.





Nestled amid scenic vistas just outside Dallas, Toll Brothers at Bristol Valley showcases new homes in Heath that blend modern design with expert craftsmanship. Home shoppers will discover expansive, open-concept floor plans ranging from 3,782 to over 6,000 square feet with up to five bedrooms and sophisticated options for personalization. Homes will feature Modern Farmhouse, Farmhouse, Traditional, Transitional, Hill Country, and Classic architectural styles, with pricing starting from $1 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Located just minutes from major commuter routes including Interstate 30 and Highway 80, Toll Brothers at Bristol Valley offers convenient access to Dallas metro hubs, pristine outdoor recreation, and local shopping and dining. The community is situated within the esteemed Rockwall Independent School District, with the opportunity for students to attend Amy Parks-Heath Elementary, Maurine Cain Middle, and Rockwall-Heath High School.





"We are thrilled to bring Toll Brothers at Bristol Valley to Heath, where home shoppers can enjoy the perfect blend of luxury and convenience in a serene setting," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. "With expansive home sites and exceptional home designs, this community will offer an unparalleled lifestyle for our customers."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Bristol Valley, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)