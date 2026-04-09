Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 213.82 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market size was valued at USD 108.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 213.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.07% during 2026–2035.”

AI-Driven Lithography Optimization to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The most sophisticated and resource-intensive stage of semiconductor manufacturing, computational lithography, is undergoing a significant transformation because to AI-powered accelerated computing. The paper claims that the cost and energy consumption in chip fabrication workflows have surpassed conventional computing restrictions due to the growing demand for advanced nodes like high-NA extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and angstrom-scale devices. For improved semiconductor process simulation performance and accuracy, combining AI-based surrogate models with high-performance computing systems, such as NVIDIA cuLitho, results in orders of magnitude faster simulation cycles and high-fidelity process description.

Get a Sample Report of Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9907

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASML

Applied Materials

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

KLA Corporation

SCREEN Holdings

Advantest

Teradyne

ASM International

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Canon Inc.

Nikon Corporation

DISCO Corporation

Lasertec Corporation

Axcelis Technologies

Onto Innovation

Kokusai Electric

NAURA Technology Group

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. (AMEC)

ACM Research

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 108.06 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 213.82 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.07% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology Node (≥28nm, 14nm – 22nm,7nm – 10nm, 5nm and 3nm and below)

• By Wafer Size (150 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm, 300 mm and 450 mm and ≥450 mm)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, System Integrators and Distributors/VARs)

• By Application (Logic IC Manufacturing, Memory (DRAM, NAND) Manufacturing, Foundry Operations, Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT))





Purchase Single User PDF of Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9907

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology Node

The ≥28nm technology node segment holds the dominant share of 33.50% in 2025 due to its widespread adoption in legacy semiconductor manufacturing, cost efficiency, and extensive use across applications globally. The 3nm and below segment is witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 23.50% due to increasing demand for ultra-high-performance computing, advanced AI processors, and next-generation mobile chipsets.

By Wafer Size

The 300mm wafer size segment holds the dominant share of 39.00% in 2025 due to its widespread adoption in high-volume semiconductor manufacturing globally. The ≥450mm wafer size segment is emerging as the fastest-growing category at a CAGR of 9.50%, driven by the need for higher productivity, reduced cost per die, and improved manufacturing efficiency in next-generation semiconductor fabs.

By Distribution Channel

The Direct Sales segment dominates the market holding a share of 54.50% in 2025 due to strong manufacturer–client relationships globally. The Distributors/VARs segment is witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 22.70% as smaller fabs and emerging electronics companies increasingly rely on third-party intermediaries for flexible sourcing, faster delivery cycles.

By Application

Logic IC manufacturing remains both the dominant holding a share of 30.40% in 2025 and fastest-growing application segment, growing at a CAGR of 33.60% during the forecast period, supported by rising demand for advanced processors used in AI computing globally.

Regional Insights:

The fast growth of semiconductor fabrication facilities, rising government investments in chip manufacturing, and robust demand from consumer electronics, automotive, and 5G applications are the main drivers of the Asia-Pacific semiconductor capital equipment market, which was the dominant region in the market holding a share of 45.50% in 2025. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to be the fastest growing in the market at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period due to the help of cutting-edge foundries and OSAT facilities, nations, such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan control the majority of production capacity.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9907

Recent Developments:

On March 2026 , ASML stock was highlighted as a “top pick” citing strong demand from DRAM and memory-chip makers upgrading semiconductor equipment. The outlook reflects continued strength in lithography demand driven by AI and advanced memory production in the ASML ecosystem.

, ASML stock was highlighted as a “top pick” citing strong demand from DRAM and memory-chip makers upgrading semiconductor equipment. The outlook reflects continued strength in lithography demand driven by AI and advanced memory production in the ASML ecosystem. On October 2025, Lam Research forecast upbeat second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, driven by strong demand for chipmaking tools used in AI semiconductor production. The company reported increased orders for etch and deposition equipment, reflecting rising investments from chipmakers expanding advanced logic and AI-driven manufacturing capacity.

Exclusive Sections of the Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

ADVANCED EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – helps you evaluate key equipment types such as lithography, etching, and deposition systems along with their compatibility across leading-edge and mature process nodes.

– helps you evaluate key equipment types such as lithography, etching, and deposition systems along with their compatibility across leading-edge and mature process nodes. PROCESS PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you understand critical parameters like CD control, overlay accuracy, defect density, and yield impact for improving fabrication efficiency.

– helps you understand critical parameters like CD control, overlay accuracy, defect density, and yield impact for improving fabrication efficiency. EQUIPMENT RELIABILITY & UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you assess uptime, MTBF, MTTR, and tool utilization rates to optimize fab productivity and reduce operational downtime.

– helps you assess uptime, MTBF, MTTR, and tool utilization rates to optimize fab productivity and reduce operational downtime. MANUFACTURING & DELIVERY EFFICIENCY INDICATORS – helps you identify production capacity, lead times, and assembly cycle efficiency of semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

– helps you identify production capacity, lead times, and assembly cycle efficiency of semiconductor equipment manufacturers. INNOVATION & R&D INTENSITY TRACKER – helps you uncover advancements in EUV lithography, atomic layer processes, and next-gen etch technologies along with patent activity trends.

– helps you uncover advancements in EUV lithography, atomic layer processes, and next-gen etch technologies along with patent activity trends. SUPPLY CHAIN & INTEGRATION COMPLEXITY INDEX – helps you evaluate risks and dependencies in precision subsystems and integration with advanced packaging and heterogeneous technologies.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Semiconductor Equipment Market

Semiconductor Packaging Market

Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market

Semiconductor Modeling and Simulation Market

Semiconductor Plant Construction Market