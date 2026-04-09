Africa MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027: Connect with 190+ Operators from 54 Countries in the Region

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Africa MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the globe. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.



Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest Africa MNO Directory features 190+ operators from 54 countries in the region. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

Anyone Looking to Do Business with MNOs or MVNOs

Network Enablers

Hubbing Partners

Interconnection Usage Providers

Roaming Partners

Handset Manufacturers

Infra Service Providers

Chipset Providers

Core Solutions

Digitalisation Experts

Consultants

4G/5G Specialists

Other Telecom Service Providers

VAS Enablers

Reconciliation Service Providers

MVNOs

AI Companies

Event & Networking Companies

COUNTRIES COVERED IN THE AFRICA MNO DIRECTORY:

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo

Cote d'Ivoire

D.R.Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eswatini

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Reunion

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyj2nb

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