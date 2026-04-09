Just One Week Away – Don’t Miss it! C-Level Technology Leadership and the Rise of Iconic Leaders Will Shape the Conversation at HMG Strategy’s 2026 New York Summit. Be a Part of It. Register Now.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s leading platform for inspiring technology executives to lead boldly and shape the future of business, will bring Big Apple C-level leaders together in April 2026 to explore how technology, AI, and leadership excellence are redefining the enterprise of 2030. This is no cost to qualified attendees – Register Now.





The highly anticipated 19th Annual New York CIO Summit of America will be held next Thursday, on April 16, 2026. This year’s programming will include a new emphasis on Iconic Leadership — How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders, reflecting the emerging leadership capabilities required in today’s fast-moving environment. In an era defined by exponential innovation, AI disruption, and rising stakeholder scrutiny, the role of the technology executive is undergoing a profound transformation. The expectations placed on CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and digital leaders have never been higher—or more multidimensional.

“The pace of innovation today demands technology leaders who are not only strategic thinkers but also confident, authentic voices in the C-suite,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “At the 19th Annual New York CIO Summit of America, we’re especially excited to feature two outstanding leadership sessions led by women at the forefront of the industry: Dr. Janet Sherlock of Org.Works on leading technology with clarity and authority, and Cindy Hoots, Chief Digital Officer and CIO of AstraZeneca, on leading as the CEO of technology with a technology-first mindset. Their perspectives will highlight how visionary leadership and collaboration across the CIO community can shape the future of enterprise innovation.”

Topics to be explored at the 19th Annual New York CIO Summit of America are scheduled to include:

How to Lead Like a CEO

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator

Visionary Tech Leaders on Innovation and Inner Balance

In addition, the 19th Annual New York CIO Summit of America includes an exclusive session on Leading Technology with Clarity and Authority, featuring Dr. Janet Sherlock, Founder and CEO of Org.Works, and Leading as the CEO of Technology With a Technology-First Mindset, featuring Cindy Hoots, Chief Digital Officer & CIO of AstraZeneca.

Speakers are selected from each Summit’s region so content reflects local dynamics and market-specific challenges. Here are some of the speakers for the 19th Annual New York CIO Summit of America:

Adam Alfi, General Partner, ICONIQ Capital

Judy Arteche-Carr, CEO & Managing Director, Arteche Global Group

Mahesh Babu, CMO, Kodem Security

Shawn Banerji, Managing Partner, Technology, Digital and Data Leaders, The Caldwell Partners

Craig Cuyar, Global CIO, Omnicom Group

Keith Donnelly, Vice President, Global Head of Risk & Compliance, Broadridge Financial

Michael Frankel, Founder and Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital

Rocco Grillo, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Douglas Hegley, Chief Digital Officer, Metropolitan Museum of Art

Eric Helmer, Global CTO, Rimini Street

Chris Holden, Senior Vice President & CISO, Crum & Forster

Cindy Hoots, Chief Digital Officer & CIO, AstraZeneca

Mike Kempe, CIO, Grant Thornton

Lars Kielhorn, President, NY Metro SIM

Tony Leng, Managing Partner, H.I.E.C

Sal Marraccino, Divisional Chief Data Officer & Managing Director, BNY Mellon

Vipul Nagrath, Distinguished Fellow, Avasant

Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

Frank Price, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

Salwa Rafee, Managing Partner, Cybersecurity Practice Lead Public Markets, IBM

Jesse Reich, Technology Officers Practice Lead, Russell Reynolds

Peter Rosario, CISO, USI Insurance Services

Denise Russell Fleming, CIO & Executive Vice President, Technology and Global Services, Becton Dickinson

Janet Sherlock, Founder and CEO, Org.Works

Marina Spyrou, CIO, multinational healthcare organization

Vaidy Subramanian, Senior Vice President Digital & Information Technology, Daikin Comfort

(Speaker list subject to change.)

The 19th Annual New York CIO Summit of America is scheduled to be held at the Harvard Club, 35 W. 44th St., New York, New York, 10036.

Events are underway across North America, with Summits scheduled from Atlanta to Silicon Valley and several major cities in between. Each HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is designed as an invitation for technology leaders to step into the next evolution of leadership, gaining insight, perspective, and peer connection as they navigate unprecedented change.

Hunter Muller is a trusted voice on the global IT landscape, spanning cybersecurity threats, geopolitical dynamics, and the leadership expectations placed on today’s C-level technology executives. With 30+ years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 leaders through strategic planning and career advancement, Muller brings deep perspective to the challenges and opportunities ahead. He founded HMG Strategy in 2008 to champion innovative, bold, and forward-looking leadership across the technology community.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.



Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.

Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today’s toughest challenges, while HMG’s Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.



At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership — helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.



HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Built



Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy

203-221-2702 | peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a30dd1bb-d52c-4c5b-8133-af09b52cfa13