SoleChem Expands European Chemical Supply Portfolio to Over 4,500 Products

Milano, MI, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoleChem S.R.L., an Italy-based industrial chemical supplier serving clients in more than 50 countries, today announced a significant expansion of its product portfolio and supply infrastructure. The company's active catalog now exceeds 4,500 industrial chemical products — a milestone that reflects sustained investment in sourcing depth, supplier relationships, and operational capacity since the company's establishment in Milan in 2022.

SoleChem S.R.L. Factory Building

The expanded portfolio enables SoleChem to support a broader range of industrial chemical procurement needs through a centralized European supply platform, helping buyers simplify sourcing across multiple chemical categories.

Broader Coverage Across Industries and Chemical Classifications

The expanded catalog now addresses procurement needs across 20 industrial sectors, including Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Nutrition, Plastics & Polymers, Coatings & Adhesives, Water Treatment, Agriculture & Feed, Automotive, Electronics, and Textile & Leather. This breadth positions SoleChem as a single point of contact for manufacturers and formulators operating across multiple verticals simultaneously.

Alongside its industry coverage, the company has significantly deepened its range across core chemical categories, including surfactants, organic acids, solvents, amines, alcohols & glycols, salts & minerals, and inorganic acids. For procurement teams sourcing across multiple chemical families, the broader catalog helps reduce the number of supplier relationships they need to manage.

"Growing to over 4,500 industrial chemical products is a direct response to what our clients across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa require — broader availability, competitive pricing, and consistent quality underpinned by internationally recognized certifications. We are committed to being more than a supplier; we aim to be a long-term partner that supports our clients' operations with reliability, quality, and scale," said Ersin Cakar, Marketing Manager of SoleChem S.R.L.

Enhanced Sourcing Infrastructure and Logistics Capability

Beyond catalog growth, SoleChem has invested in the operational infrastructure required to fulfill larger and more complex orders reliably. The company operates warehousing and distribution facilities in Milan, Italy, and Barcelona, Spain — a dual-hub logistics model that enables efficient coverage across Western and Southern Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and beyond. SoleChem supports delivery across Europe within 48 to 72 hours, subject to product availability and destination.

SoleChem is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 standards, ensuring product traceability, regulatory compliance, and supply chain integrity across all shipped materials. These certifications underpin both the company's trading operations and its in-house manufacturing capabilities, which include custom formulations, toll manufacturing, and contract production of liquid and solid blends for clients with specialized requirements.

Investment Roadmap Continues Into 2026 and Beyond

SoleChem confirmed that the current expansion marks a milestone within a continuing investment roadmap. The company intends to further grow its product catalog, deepen supplier relationships across key chemical families, and expand the technical expertise available to its global client base throughout 2026 and beyond.

"The chemical supply landscape in Europe is evolving rapidly, and the companies that will lead it are those that invest ahead of demand," said Ersin Cakar. "We are building the infrastructure, the supplier network, and the technical depth to be that partner for our clients — today and into the future."

The company serves organizations across the automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors, and has built a consistent track record of delivery across more than 50 countries.





About SoleChem S.R.L.

Established in Milan in 2022, SoleChem S.R.L. is an ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 certified chemical supplier and manufacturer operating at the heart of Europe's industrial supply network. With warehousing infrastructure spanning Milan and Barcelona, the company delivers over 4,500 industrial chemical products to clients across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa — serving sectors as diverse as pharmaceuticals, personal care, food & nutrition, water treatment, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing. SoleChem's competitive advantage lies in the combination of catalog depth, certified quality management, rapid pan-European logistics, and in-house technical expertise — making it a preferred supply partner for B2B buyers who demand reliability at scale.

For more information, visit www.solechem.eu

SoleChem S.R.L. Chemical Warehouse

Press Inquiries

Ersin Cakar

Marketing Manager

SoleChem S.R.L.

Via Leonardo da Vinci 9, 20051 Cassina de' Pecchi (MI), Italy

+39 02 3055 6150

e.cakar [at] solechem.eu

https://www.solechem.eu