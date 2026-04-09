UMGC to Recognize More Than 9,400 Spring 2026 Graduates Worldwide

Adelphi, Md., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) today announced details for its Spring 2026 global commencement season and U.S. Grad Walk.

A total of 9,424 UMGC students are expected to complete degrees or certificates between January 1 and May 30, 2026. That total includes an anticipated 7,880 U.S.-based learners, 830 in Europe and 714 in Asia.

Their accomplishments include:

6,623 bachelor’s degrees

1,756 master’s degrees

24 doctorates

637 associate’s degrees

384 certificates

The graduating learners represent all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and countries around the world. Of those, 62% are affiliated with the military, including servicemembers, spouses, and their dependents.

“These outcomes are more than statistics,” said UMGC President Gregory W. Fowler, PhD. “They reflect the real-world impact of our mission in the lives of individual learners who set goals, overcame challenges and persevered. We are so proud of all they have accomplished, proud that they chose UMGC as their partner in lifelong learning and proud of all they will contribute in their homes, workplaces and communities in the months and years ahead. Congratulations, graduates!”

UMGC’s Spring 2026 global commencement schedule includes five in‑person ceremonies across Asia and Europe:

Japan Commencement in Tokyo on Saturday, April 11, 2026;

Okinawa Commencement on Saturday, April 18, 2026;

Korea Commencement in Seoul on Saturday, April 25, 2026;

Germany (Ramstein) Commencement on Saturday, May 2, 2026; and

Guam Commencement on Saturday, May 9, 2026

Following the global in-person ceremonies, the Stateside Virtual Commencement will launch on Saturday, May 9, for graduates in the U.S., including those who may be unable to participate in an in-person event.

As the culmination of the spring commencement season, UMGC will host its annual Stateside Spring Grad Walk May 14–17 at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Adelphi, Md. Grad Walk—an in-person, walkthrough celebration where learners receive individual name recognition and guests can watch their loved ones as they cross the stage—was first launched in 2022 and now draws thousands of graduates and their loved ones to biannual events held each winter and spring.

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland. It continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide and more than 135 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.

Media: For inquiries, please email media@umgc.edu.

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