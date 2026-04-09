Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 55+ Companies and 125+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Gene Therapies In Ophthalmology- Competitive landscape, 2026," report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 125+ drugs in Gene Therapies In Ophthalmology Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology drugs?

How many Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Spark Therapeutics

Regenxbio

Beacon Therapeutics

Adverum Biotechnologies

Exegenesis Bio

Frontera Therapeutics

HuidaGene Therapeutics

Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

GenSight Biologics

Sylentis

Neurophth Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Nanoscope Therapeutics

Eyevensys

Atsena Therapeutics Inc.

Coave Therapeutics

OCUGEN, INC

Visgenx

Amarna Therapeutics

Ikarovec

Homology Medicines

Ray Therapeutics

Shanghai Refreshgene Technology Co., Ltd.

Complement Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics

Key Products

LUXTURNA

RGX-314

AGTC-501

ADVM-022

EXG102-031

FT 002

HG202

CT103A

GS010

SYL1001

NFS-01

JNJ 81201887

MCO-010

EYS 606

ATSN-201

CTx PDE6B

OCU 400

VGX 0111

AMA 004

IKC159V

Eye disorder Research project

RTx-021

RRG001

CTx 001

ABO-505

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Overview

Introduction

Visual Cycle

Different Types of Vectors for Ocular Gene Therapy

Modes of Delivery of Vector Therapy

Associated Ocular Inflammation

Applications

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology-Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



Spark Therapeutics

Company Overview

LUXTURNA

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Regenxbio

Company Overview

RGX-314

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)

Comparative Analysis

Beacon Therapeutics

Company Overview

AGTC-501

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

Exegenesis Bio

Company Overview

EXG102-031

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Company Name

Company Overview

Product Name

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology- Unmet needs



Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology- Market drivers and barriers



Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqk8bw

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