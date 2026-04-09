Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 55+ Companies and 125+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

The gene therapy market in ophthalmology reveals key opportunities due to advancements in gene editing and delivery technologies tailored for eye conditions. The sector benefits from the eye’s unique characteristics, making it an ideal target. Collaborations, acquisitions, and innovative therapies drive growth and enhance patient outcomes.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Gene Therapies In Ophthalmology- Competitive landscape, 2026," report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 125+ drugs in Gene Therapies In Ophthalmology Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Questions

  • How many companies are developing Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology drugs?
  • How many Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology drugs are developed by each company?
  • How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology?
  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology therapeutics?
  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
  • What are the clinical studies going on for Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology and their status?
  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

  • Spark Therapeutics
  • Regenxbio
  • Beacon Therapeutics
  • Adverum Biotechnologies
  • Exegenesis Bio
  • Frontera Therapeutics
  • HuidaGene Therapeutics
  • Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics
  • GenSight Biologics
  • Sylentis
  • Neurophth Therapeutics
  • Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
  • Nanoscope Therapeutics
  • Eyevensys
  • Atsena Therapeutics Inc.
  • Coave Therapeutics
  • OCUGEN, INC
  • Visgenx
  • Amarna Therapeutics
  • Ikarovec
  • Homology Medicines
  • Ray Therapeutics
  • Shanghai Refreshgene Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Complement Therapeutics
  • Abeona Therapeutics

Key Products

  • LUXTURNA
  • RGX-314
  • AGTC-501
  • ADVM-022
  • EXG102-031
  • FT 002
  • HG202
  • CT103A
  • GS010
  • SYL1001
  • NFS-01
  • JNJ 81201887
  • MCO-010
  • EYS 606
  • ATSN-201
  • CTx PDE6B
  • OCU 400
  • VGX 0111
  • AMA 004
  • IKC159V
  • Eye disorder Research project
  • RTx-021
  • RRG001
  • CTx 001
  • ABO-505

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Overview

  • Introduction
  • Visual Cycle
  • Different Types of Vectors for Ocular Gene Therapy
  • Modes of Delivery of Vector Therapy
  • Associated Ocular Inflammation
  • Applications

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology-Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

  • Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

  • Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Product Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Product Type
  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Spark Therapeutics

  • Company Overview

LUXTURNA

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

  • Comparative Analysis

Regenxbio

  • Company Overview

RGX-314

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)

  • Comparative Analysis

Beacon Therapeutics

  • Company Overview

AGTC-501

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

  • Comparative Analysis

Exegenesis Bio

  • Company Overview

EXG102-031

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Company Name

  • Company Overview

Product Name

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology- Unmet needs

Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology- Market drivers and barriers

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqk8bw

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Tags

                            
                                Gene Therapy
                            
                            
                                Ocular Disease
                            
                            
                                Ocular Disorder
                            
                            
                                Ocular Inflammation
                            
                            
                                Ophthalmology
                            
                            
                                Retinal Disease
                            
                            
                                Retinitis Pigmentosa
                            

                



        


    

        
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