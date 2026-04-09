Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 55+ Companies and 125+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Gene Therapies In Ophthalmology- Competitive landscape, 2026," report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 125+ drugs in Gene Therapies In Ophthalmology Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Questions
- How many companies are developing Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology drugs?
- How many Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?
Key Players
- Spark Therapeutics
- Regenxbio
- Beacon Therapeutics
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Exegenesis Bio
- Frontera Therapeutics
- HuidaGene Therapeutics
- Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics
- GenSight Biologics
- Sylentis
- Neurophth Therapeutics
- Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
- Nanoscope Therapeutics
- Eyevensys
- Atsena Therapeutics Inc.
- Coave Therapeutics
- OCUGEN, INC
- Visgenx
- Amarna Therapeutics
- Ikarovec
- Homology Medicines
- Ray Therapeutics
- Shanghai Refreshgene Technology Co., Ltd.
- Complement Therapeutics
- Abeona Therapeutics
Key Products
- LUXTURNA
- RGX-314
- AGTC-501
- ADVM-022
- EXG102-031
- FT 002
- HG202
- CT103A
- GS010
- SYL1001
- NFS-01
- JNJ 81201887
- MCO-010
- EYS 606
- ATSN-201
- CTx PDE6B
- OCU 400
- VGX 0111
- AMA 004
- IKC159V
- Eye disorder Research project
- RTx-021
- RRG001
- CTx 001
- ABO-505
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Overview
- Introduction
- Visual Cycle
- Different Types of Vectors for Ocular Gene Therapy
- Modes of Delivery of Vector Therapy
- Associated Ocular Inflammation
- Applications
Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology-Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment
- Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology Collaboration Analysis by Companies
Competitive Landscape
- Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
Spark Therapeutics
- Company Overview
LUXTURNA
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Regenxbio
- Company Overview
RGX-314
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)
- Comparative Analysis
Beacon Therapeutics
- Company Overview
AGTC-501
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
- Comparative Analysis
Exegenesis Bio
- Company Overview
EXG102-031
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Company Name
- Company Overview
Product Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology- Unmet needs
Gene Therapies in Ophthalmology- Market drivers and barriers
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqk8bw
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