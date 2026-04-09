Tenstreet Celebrates 20 Years of Strengthening Connections Between Drivers and Carriers

TULSA, Okla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenstreet , a leading driver lifecycle management platform for the trucking industry, celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. For over two decades, carriers and drivers have used Tenstreet to manage data, documentation, and communication in one place.

Founded in 2006, Tenstreet helps the transportation industry manage complexity by connecting drivers and carriers on a single, integrated network. Xchange, the company’s first product, replaced manual employment verification processes that slowed hiring for carriers and private fleets, while IntelliApp, a prepopulated application, enabled drivers to complete applications in minutes rather than hours.

Over the last 20 years, Tenstreet has expanded its platform to better support carriers across the driver lifecycle. Driver Pulse, a mobile-first application introduced in 2015, has been used by more than 3.6 million drivers to identify jobs, manage documents, and navigate life on the road. Strategic acquisitions, including Stay Metrics, True Fuel, and True Load Time, enabled Tenstreet clients to improve driver retention, fuel optimization, and on-the-road operations.

Today, thousands of drivers and carriers use Tenstreet to simplify hiring, compliance, and safety processes. IntelliApp hosts the employment and qualification information for over 95 percent of CDL drivers in the US, and the Xchange verification tool supports over 40 percent of the verification activity in the industry.

At UConnect 2026, Tenstreet’s annual user conference, the company will unveil a new AI-powered assistant, which reviews returned reports, flags discrepancies, and suggests next steps based on each carrier’s unique hiring workflow. With new AI-powered capabilities from Tenstreet, carriers and private fleets can:

Navigate evolving regulations and improve compliance by automatically identifying gaps in reports, applications, and hiring requirements.



and improve compliance by automatically identifying gaps in reports, applications, and hiring requirements. Attract and retain qualified drivers through more effective communication and faster response times throughout the driver lifecycle.



through more effective communication and faster response times throughout the driver lifecycle. Reduce fragmentation across systems by aligning data, workflows, and next-step actions into a more unified, efficient experience.



by aligning data, workflows, and next-step actions into a more unified, efficient experience. Remove complexity with recommended next steps such as tagging, messaging, status changes, or triggering additional processes.



“Over the last 20 years, our growth has reflected the trust that carriers and drivers have placed in us since day one,” said Tim Crawford, CEO of Tenstreet. “We started with a mission to simplify the driver application process, and we grew into a platform that connects every point on the driver lifecycle. That’s because, in collaboration with drivers and carriers, we build new products, relationships, and approaches that deliver clarity over complexity."