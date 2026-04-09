Permian Basin Map 2026: Oil & Gas Wells, Transmission Pipelines, Gas Processing Plants, Compressor Stations, Terminals, Clear Pipeline Flow Directions and Infrastructure Distribution

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regional Permian Wall Map" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Regional Permian Wall Map provides a comprehensive view of the oil and gas infrastructure in the Permian region, one of the most productive energy basins in the United States. Offering detailed information on wells, acreages, production volumes, and geological features, this map is an indispensable tool for industry experts and decision-makers.

Features Include:

Oil & Gas Wells

Transmission Pipelines (labeled and color-coded by operator)

(labeled and color-coded by operator) Gas Processing Plants (with names and capacities)

(with names and capacities) Compressor Stations (Gas Transmission)

(Gas Transmission) Terminals (Storage Capacity Over 49,000 BBL)

(Storage Capacity Over 49,000 BBL) Clear pipeline flow directions and infrastructure distribution

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yn6km

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