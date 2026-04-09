Louisiana Oil and Gas Infrastructure Map 2026: Major Oil & Gas Wells, Transmission Pipelines, LNG Terminals, Crude Oil Refineries and Gas Processing Plants, Compressor Stations

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regional Louisiana Wall Map" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Comprehensive View of Louisiana's Oil and Gas Infrastructure

The Regional Louisiana Wall Map provides a detailed and practical overview of the state's vital oil and gas infrastructure. This compact and professional tool is perfect for industry experts analyzing Louisiana's energy assets.

Key Features:

Major Oil & Gas Wells by production range (>100,000 BOE/year)

by production range (>100,000 BOE/year) Transmission Pipelines , including Natural Gas, Crude Oil, and Refined Products

, including Natural Gas, Crude Oil, and Refined Products LNG Terminals (Operational, Under Development, Speculative)

(Operational, Under Development, Speculative) Crude Oil Refineries and Gas Processing Plants

and Compressor Stations

This map is clear, portable, and will greatly contribute to your strategic decision-making process.

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sile0h

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