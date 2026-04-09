Louisiana Oil and Gas Infrastructure Map 2026: Major Oil & Gas Wells, Transmission Pipelines, LNG Terminals, Crude Oil Refineries and Gas Processing Plants, Compressor Stations

Explore substantial market opportunities in Louisiana's energy sector with our comprehensive wall map, featuring key infrastructure like major oil and gas wells, pipelines, LNG terminals, refineries, and processing plants—an essential tool for industry experts to enhance strategic planning and investment decisions.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regional Louisiana Wall Map" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Comprehensive View of Louisiana's Oil and Gas Infrastructure

The Regional Louisiana Wall Map provides a detailed and practical overview of the state's vital oil and gas infrastructure. This compact and professional tool is perfect for industry experts analyzing Louisiana's energy assets.

Key Features:

  • Major Oil & Gas Wells by production range (>100,000 BOE/year)
  • Transmission Pipelines, including Natural Gas, Crude Oil, and Refined Products
  • LNG Terminals (Operational, Under Development, Speculative)
  • Crude Oil Refineries and Gas Processing Plants
  • Compressor Stations

This map is clear, portable, and will greatly contribute to your strategic decision-making process.

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sile0h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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