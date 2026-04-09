Wind Turbines Database 2025: Access Data on Manufacturers, Power Specs, and Operational Metrics

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a worldwide database of wind turbines.



It includes 2050 entries.



Provided Content:

Main Data

Manufacturer

Rated Power

Rotor diameter

Swept area

Power density

Wind class

Offshore capacity

Power regulation

Rotor

Number of blades

Minimum rotor speed

Maximum rotor speed

Gearbox

Geared/direct drive

Gear ratio

Stages

Generator

Number

Type

Maximum speed

Voltage

Tower

Minimum hub height

Maximum hub height

Weights

Rotor Weight

Nacelle Weight

Tower Weight

Total Weight

Operational wind data

Cut-in wind speed

Rated wind speed

Cut-off wind speed

Status

Commissioning Year

Availability

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5byd0

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