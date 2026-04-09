Wind Turbines Database 2025: Access Data on Manufacturers, Power Specs, and Operational Metrics

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a worldwide database of wind turbines.
It includes 2050 entries.
Provided Content:
- Main Data
- Manufacturer
- Rated Power
- Rotor diameter
- Swept area
- Power density
- Wind class
- Offshore capacity
- Power regulation
- Rotor
- Number of blades
- Minimum rotor speed
- Maximum rotor speed
- Gearbox
- Geared/direct drive
- Gear ratio
- Stages
- Generator
- Number
- Type
- Maximum speed
- Voltage
- Tower
- Minimum hub height
- Maximum hub height
- Weights
- Rotor Weight
- Nacelle Weight
- Tower Weight
- Total Weight
- Operational wind data
- Cut-in wind speed
- Rated wind speed
- Cut-off wind speed
- Status
- Commissioning Year
- Availability
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5byd0
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