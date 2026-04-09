Wind Turbines Database 2025: Access Data on Manufacturers, Power Specs, and Operational Metrics

Unlock opportunities in renewable energy by utilizing our comprehensive database of wind turbines. Access data on manufacturers, power specs, and operational metrics to assess, compare, and innovate in wind energy solutions globally. Available in Excel or CSV format for seamless integration.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a worldwide database of wind turbines.

It includes 2050 entries.

Provided Content:

  • Main Data
  • Manufacturer
  • Rated Power
  • Rotor diameter
  • Swept area
  • Power density
  • Wind class
  • Offshore capacity
  • Power regulation
  • Rotor
  • Number of blades
  • Minimum rotor speed
  • Maximum rotor speed
  • Gearbox
  • Geared/direct drive
  • Gear ratio
  • Stages
  • Generator
  • Number
  • Type
  • Maximum speed
  • Voltage
  • Tower
  • Minimum hub height
  • Maximum hub height
  • Weights
  • Rotor Weight
  • Nacelle Weight
  • Tower Weight
  • Total Weight
  • Operational wind data
  • Cut-in wind speed
  • Rated wind speed
  • Cut-off wind speed
  • Status
  • Commissioning Year
  • Availability

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5byd0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                Turbines 
                            
                            
                                Wind Power
                            
                            
                                Wind Turbine
                            

                



        


    

        
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