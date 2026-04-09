Africa Wind Farms Database: 177 Entries Across 26 Countries, Representing 14,8 GW Onshore and 1,6 GW Offshore

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in Africa and includes 177 entries in 26 countries, representing 14,8 GW onshore and 1,6 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 29 entries (4,5 GW)

Operational: 139 entries (10,3 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 3 entries (1,6 GW)

Approved: 0 entries (0 GW)

Under construction: 0 entries (0 GW)

Operational: 0 entries (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file



Countries Covered

Algeria

Cape Verde

Chad

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gambia

Ghana

Kenya

Libya

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal

Seychelles

South Africa

Sudan

Tanzania

Tunisia

Uganda

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqoc97

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