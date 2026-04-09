Africa Wind Farms Database: 177 Entries Across 26 Countries, Representing 14,8 GW Onshore and 1,6 GW Offshore

Explore the burgeoning onshore wind market in Africa with 14.8 GW potential and the nascent offshore market with 1.6 GW. Gain insights into projects' locations, turbine specifics, and key players. Ideal for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on the continent's renewable energy shift.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Africa and includes 177 entries in 26 countries, representing 14,8 GW onshore and 1,6 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 29 entries (4,5 GW)
  • Operational: 139 entries (10,3 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 3 entries (1,6 GW)
  • Approved: 0 entries (0 GW)
  • Under construction: 0 entries (0 GW)
  • Operational: 0 entries (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file

Countries Covered

  • Algeria
  • Cape Verde
  • Chad
  • Djibouti
  • Egypt
  • Eritrea
  • Ethiopia
  • Gambia
  • Ghana
  • Kenya
  • Libya
  • Mauritania
  • Mauritius
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • Senegal
  • Seychelles
  • South Africa
  • Sudan
  • Tanzania
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqoc97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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