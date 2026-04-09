Oceania Wind Farms Database: 338 Entries Across 10 Countries - 20,8 GW Onshore and 114,5 GW Offshore by Location, Turbines, Players, and Status Data

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in Oceania.



It includes 338 entries (in 10 countries).



Its content represents 20,8 GW onshore and 114,5 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 22 entries (3,8 GW)

Operational: 214 entries (17,1 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 96 entries (113,9 GW)

Approved: 1 entries (0,6 GW)

Under construction: 0 entries (0 GW)

Operational: 0 entries (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

Australia

Fiji

Guam

Indonesia

Micronesia

New-Zealand

Philippines

Samoa

Tonga

Vanuatu

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xamjp2

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