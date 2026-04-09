Crossroads, Horizon, and Vivent Health Recognized in Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced its ranking of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026, recognizing 350 U.S. companies that set the standard for employee experience in the health care sector.

At a time when health care organizations continue to face staffing shortages and rising demands on care teams, workplace quality has become an essential measure of long-term success. This ranking highlights midsize employers that not only deliver vital health services, but also create environments where employees feel supported, valued, and positioned to grow.

Developed by Plant-A Insights in partnership with Aniline, the ranking evaluated approximately 3,000 U.S.-based health care companies with 500 to 1,000 employees, drawing on more than 1.3 million online employee reviews and 120 key performance indicators. Companies were assessed across six core dimensions: working environment, culture and belonging, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, career progression and training, and company culture.

“Health care excellence is built on the well-being of its providers, not just its protocols,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-in-Chief. “Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026 honors the institutions that treat employee fulfillment as the foundation of patient care. By centering the voices of frontline staff, we’ve created a definitive guide for professionals seeking a supportive environment and for leaders committed to fostering a culture of belonging and sustained growth.”

Among the organizations recognized as 5-star winners this year are Crossroads, Horizon, Vivent Health, Total Spectrum, Marquis Health Consulting Services, Four Seasons Care, and Community Care Partners.

Newsweek’s analysis was supplemented by the Critical Mention media monitoring platform from Onclusive, which identified reports of unfair workplace practices or workplace harassment over the last two years. Employers implicated in such practices were excluded from the final list.

The final ranking was determined using a proprietary scoring model that weighed each category according to its relevance for employees in healthcare.

To view the full list of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-midsize-workplaces-in-health-care-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video across print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek publishes international editions in 50 countries.