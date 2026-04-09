China Wind Farms Database: 6814 entries Representing 513,86 GW onshore and 147,75 GW offshore - Breakdown by Construction State/Operational Status, Location, Turbines, Players

Key market opportunities include tracking development and operational trends in China's extensive onshore (429.38 GW) and expanding offshore (147.75 GW) wind sectors. The database offers insights into project status, players, and turbine specifics, essential for strategic planning and competitive positioning.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in China 6814 entries, representing 513,86 GW onshore and 147,75 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 472 entries (84,48 GW)
  • Operational: 5929 entries (429,38 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 129 entries (56,42 GW)
  • Approved: 71 entries (37,94 GW)
  • Under construction: 31 entries (11,52 GW)
  • Operational: 181 entries (41,87 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrahx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                Wind Farm
                            
                            
                                Wind Power
                            

                



        


    

        
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