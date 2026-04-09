Joyce University Named a 2026 USA Today Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences has been named a 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces award winner, marking the third consecutive year the university has received this national recognition.

The honor reflects Joyce University’s ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive, people-first culture as it continues to expand access to high-quality nursing education nationwide.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year,” said Ann Johnson, Vice President of People and Culture at Joyce University. “This recognition is a reflection of our people and the culture we are building together. At Joyce, our team is at the center of everything we do, and we are intentional about creating an environment where they feel supported, valued, and connected to our mission of preparing the next generation of nurses. When our people thrive, our students thrive, and that impact extends into the communities they go on to serve.”

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

Founded in 1979, Joyce University is one of Utah’s largest nursing institutions and continues to invest in initiatives that support employee well-being, engagement and professional growth. As the university grows its national footprint, maintaining a strong internal culture remains central to its mission and long-term success.

For more information on Joyce University and its programs, visit www.joyce.edu .

About Joyce University

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences’ mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. With a recent expansion of its pre-licensure programs to select regional locations, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, Joyce University enables aspiring nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

Joyce University is institutionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for the Associate of Science in Nursing degree program and by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing degree programs.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.