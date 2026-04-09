Alm. Brand A/S – Results of the annual general meeting held on 9 April 2026

The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S was held today. The general meeting was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The annual report for 2025 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The shareholders adopted the proposal submitted by the Board of Directors that a dividend of DKK 0.66 per share be paid in respect of 2025 for a total dividend payout of DKK 933 million. The remaining profit will be transferred to the company’s distributable reserves.

The remuneration report for 2025 was adopted at an advisory vote. The remuneration policy was also approved.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that it be authorised in the period until 30 April 2027 to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.

All board members elected by the shareholders were re-elected. Furthermore, the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026 was approved.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 48,000,000 from DKK 1,453,000,000 to DKK 1,405,000,000 was approved. The capital reduction will be effected at an average price of DKK 16.9 per share. As an effect thereof, the proposed resolution to amend the company’s articles of association with respect to the specification of the company’s share capital was also approved.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that the annual report be presented and company announcements be published in the English language was approved. As an effect thereof, the proposed resolution to amend the company’s articles of association with respect to the annual report and company announcements was also approved.

Ernst & Young was re-appointed as the company’s auditors and as sustainability auditors.

At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jais Valeur as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations and ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Communications and Media Relations

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt

Mobile no. +45 2052 3883

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