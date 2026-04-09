Robinson Restoration - Tri-Cities Expands Water Damage Restoration Services Amid Record Flood Season

PASCO, WA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PASCO, WA - April 09, 2026 - -

Robinson Restoration - Tri-Cities announced today the expansion of its 24/7 rapid-response water damage restoration services throughout the region, guaranteeing IICRC-certified technicians on site within 90 minutes to help property owners prevent costly secondary damage such as mold growth and structural deterioration.

The expansion comes as spring rains and lingering effects from Washington's record $182 million flood season continue to heighten water damage risks for local homeowners. The company's enhanced emergency response capabilities aim to address the increased demand for professional restoration services across Kennewick and surrounding communities.

"With the unprecedented flooding we've seen this season, property owners need immediate professional intervention when water damage strikes," said Tyler Robinson, President of Robinson Restoration - Tri-Cities. "Our expanded rapid-response capability means we can reach more homes and businesses faster, which is critical for preventing the escalation of damage that occurs when water sits untreated for even a few hours."

Robinson Restoration water damage restoration services encompass comprehensive water extraction, structural drying, and complete restoration to pre-damage conditions. The company's IICRC-certified technicians utilize advanced moisture detection equipment and industrial-grade drying systems to address both visible water damage and hidden moisture that can lead to long-term structural problems.

The expansion enhances the company's ability to respond to various water damage scenarios, from burst pipes and appliance failures to storm-related flooding and sewage backups. Each response team arrives equipped with state-of-the-art extraction and drying equipment, allowing immediate mitigation efforts to begin upon arrival.

Tri-Cities water damage incidents have increased significantly during the current flood season, with many homeowners experiencing basement flooding, roof leaks, and foundation seepage. The company's expanded service capacity addresses this growing need while maintaining its commitment to working directly with all insurance companies to streamline the claims process for affected property owners.

"Time is the enemy when dealing with water damage," Robinson explained. "Mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours, and structural materials can start deteriorating almost immediately. Our 90-minute response guarantee gives property owners the peace of mind that professional help will arrive quickly to minimize both damage and restoration costs."

The company's comprehensive approach includes not only emergency water extraction and drying but also complete rebuild and remodel services when necessary. This full-service capability allows property owners to work with a single restoration provider from initial emergency response through final reconstruction.

Beyond water damage restoration, Robinson Restoration - Tri-Cities provides fire damage restoration, sewage cleanup, storm damage restoration, and mold remediation services. The company maintains IICRC certification across all service categories, ensuring adherence to the highest industry standards for restoration work.

Robinson Restoration - Tri-Cities has served the Washington community with professional restoration services, specializing in helping property owners recover from water, fire, and storm damage. The company offers free inspections and guarantees zero out-of-pocket costs on covered insurance claims beyond the deductible.

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For more information about Robinson Restoration - Tri-Cities, contact the company here:



Robinson Restoration - Tri-Cities

Tyler Robinson

(509) 290-5523

dispatch@robinsonrestore.com

Robinson Restoration - Tri-Cities

Pasco, WA 99301