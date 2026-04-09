The Dogecoin Hockey Team – HC Sierre – Win the 2025–26 Sky Swiss League Championship

NEW YORK and MIAMI, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ: TBH), today extends its heartfelt congratulations to HC Sierre on winning the 2025-26 Sky Swiss League Championship, the club's first Swiss League title since 1967. After a dominant regular season that saw the Valais-based club finish first in the standings, HC Sierre completed the journey with a victorious playoff run, capturing the championship title in front of an electric home crowd at the Patinoire Graben in Sierre, Switzerland.

House of Doge became the second-largest owner and Principal Sponsor of HC Sierre on October 22, 2025, expanding its sports ownership portfolio into professional ice hockey. Each new sports investment deepens the foundation for tokenization, creating real pathways to bring fans, athletes, and communities together into shared ownership of the clubs they love. The decision to invest in Sierre was straightforward. This is a club of underdogs with a fanbase that shows up through the good times and the bad, the kind of passionate, tight-knit community that does not walk away when things get hard. That loyalty is rare in sport, and it is exactly what the Dogecoin community is built on. House of Doge saw a group of people who believed their team could make the next step, and believed it alongside them.

As part of the partnership, Dogecoin was placed as the principal jersey sponsor across HC Sierre's kits, bringing the Dogecoin name and community directly onto the ice in the Swiss League. The club's third jersey goes further still, designed as a full Dogecoin tribute with the iconic Dogecoin logo front and centre. Worn throughout the season, it has become a symbol of what is possible when a digital community and a real-world sports club share the same values and care about doing good by their people.

The 2025-26 season was HC Sierre's most dominant season in the modern era. Under the guidance of Principal Owner, General Manager, and Head Coach Chris McSorley, the club finished atop the Sky Swiss League regular season standings, earning home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. HC Sierre then powered through the postseason, reaching the Swiss League Final for the first time since 2006 before defeating HC La Chaux-de-Fonds to claim the championship. The title is the club's first Swiss League championship since 1967, nearly six decades in the making, and a defining moment in the history of hockey in Valais.

"When we first looked at HC Sierre, what struck us wasn't just the hockey. It was the people. The passion in the stands, the pride in the community, the relentless belief in this club through every season. That mirrors exactly what the Dogecoin community is about: enthusiastic, loyal, and driven by something bigger than themselves. Bringing Dogecoin onto the jersey was our way of saying that this is a community who mirrors us and our passion. Watching HC Sierre lift that championship tonight makes every bit of that belief feel worth it. To Chris, to every player, and to every fan in Valais, Doing Only Good Everyday has never looked better."

Marco Margiotta, CEO, House of Doge

"This club is my life. Sierre is more than a hockey team. It is a family, a community, a heartbeat. To win this championship, to give these fans and this region something to celebrate after all these years, is what sport is truly about. The support from House of Doge has been transformative. They didn't just bring sponsorship, they brought belief in our project, in our people, and in our future. Tonight belongs to every person who has ever believed in us and never stopped."

Chris McSorley, Principal Owner, General Manager and Head Coach, HC Sierre

"HC Sierre's championship is a defining moment not just for the club and the Valais community, but for what we believe sports investment can look like when it's rooted in genuine connection. At Brag House, we've always believed that the most passionate fanbases in the world deserve ownership structures that match their energy. HC Sierre and the Dogecoin community are proof of that. This title is sixty years in the making, and we couldn't be prouder to be part of the journey toward the National League and everything that comes with it."

Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder, Brag House Holdings, Inc.

The championship also sets the stage for one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in Swiss hockey: the Valais Arena. HC Sierre has long harbored the goal of earning promotion to Switzerland's top-tier National League, and the Valais Arena project is the cornerstone of that vision. The new arena, currently in development, is a prerequisite for National League promotion under Swiss ice hockey federation licensing requirements. Should the arena project advance on schedule, HC Sierre will be positioned to apply for promotion to the National League, a dream that this championship season has brought measurably closer. House of Doge remains committed to supporting the club's long-term ambitions as both a partner and an investor in the future of the franchise.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

About HC Sierre

Founded in 1933 and based in Sierre, in the canton of Valais, Switzerland, HC Sierre is one of the country's most historic professional ice hockey clubs. Known for its passionate red-and-yellow supporter base and its deep roots in the Valais community, HC Sierre competes in the Sky Swiss League (SL). The club's ambition is to reach the National League and build a lasting legacy through the planned Valais Arena project.

Media Contacts

House of Doge

Angela Gorman

Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Brag House Holdings

Fatema Bhabrawala

VP, Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com