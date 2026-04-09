VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 30th to April 02nd ,2026

Nanterre, April 08th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 30th to April 02nd ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 30th to April 02nd,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-03-30 FR0000125486 38 278 126,7648 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-30 FR0000125486 25 492 126,7417 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-30 FR0000125486 13 557 126,6838 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-30 FR0000125486 7 673 126,7395 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-31 FR0000125486 25 654 128,7118 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-31 FR0000125486 15 984 128,7235 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-31 FR0000125486 4 731 128,7908 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-31 FR0000125486 4 631 128,7797 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-01 FR0000125486 24 550 131,7678 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-01 FR0000125486 16 960 131,7514 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-01 FR0000125486 5 739 131,8485 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-01 FR0000125486 4 751 131,8691 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-02 FR0000125486 26 227 130,7035 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-02 FR0000125486 17 366 130,7454 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-02 FR0000125486 6 350 130,6821 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-02 FR0000125486 4 057 130,7024 TQEX TOTAL 242 000 129,1300

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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