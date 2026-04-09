VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 30th to April 02nd ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, April 08th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 30th to April 02nd ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 30th to April 02nd,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-03-30FR000012548638 278126,7648XPAR
VINCI2026-03-30FR000012548625 492126,7417CEUX
VINCI2026-03-30FR000012548613 557126,6838AQEU
VINCI2026-03-30FR00001254867 673126,7395TQEX
VINCI2026-03-31FR000012548625 654128,7118XPAR
VINCI2026-03-31FR000012548615 984128,7235CEUX
VINCI2026-03-31FR00001254864 731128,7908TQEX
VINCI2026-03-31FR00001254864 631128,7797AQEU
VINCI2026-04-01FR000012548624 550131,7678XPAR
VINCI2026-04-01FR000012548616 960131,7514CEUX
VINCI2026-04-01FR00001254865 739131,8485AQEU
VINCI2026-04-01FR00001254864 751131,8691TQEX
VINCI2026-04-02FR000012548626 227130,7035XPAR
VINCI2026-04-02FR000012548617 366130,7454CEUX
VINCI2026-04-02FR00001254866 350130,6821AQEU
VINCI2026-04-02FR00001254864 057130,7024TQEX
      
  TOTAL242 000129,1300 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 30-03-26 to 02-04-26 vGB
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